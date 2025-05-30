Shield your vehicle from monsoon damage with key insurance add-ons

The monsoon season has just begun, yet several major cities — including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati and Pune — have already experienced severe waterlogging, fallen trees and vehicle damage.

Recent studies reveal that the frequency of heavy downpours has increased drastically in recent years. “Some of the states have seen rainfall increase by up to 30 per cent over the last decade compared to the previous 30-year average,” says Shashi Kant Dahuja, Executive Director and Chief Underwriting Officer, Shriram General Insurance.

Even if you have a comprehensive motor insurance policy, it may not provide sufficient protection against monsoon-related risks.