Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / After 7-yr delay, Max Estates takes over and revives Delhi One in Noida

After 7-yr delay, Max Estates takes over and revives Delhi One in Noida

Relief to homebuyers as Max Estates takes over 'Boulevard Projects Private Limited (BPPL)' to revive Delhi One project in Noida, after 7 long years of wait.

property

property

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After seven long years of uncertainty, homebuyers can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Max Estates Limited has officially taken over Boulevard Projects Private Limited (BPPL)—the entity behind the stalled Delhi One project in Noida. This move marks a major turning point in NCR’s real estate recovery, especially for those who invested in what was once seen as a dream address.
 
What is Delhi One?
The Delhi One project was originally launched in January 2014 by Boulevard Projects Private Limited (BPPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) owned by the promoters of the 3C Group. Situated in Sector 16B, Noida, adjacent to the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway, the project was envisioned as a premium mixed-use development. However, the project encountered significant delays due to financial challenges faced by the developers, leading to its stalling and subsequent insolvency proceedings.​
 
 
In February 2023, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved Max Estates' resolution plan to acquire the Delhi One project through insolvency proceedings. This decision came after a Committee of Creditors (CoC) had approved Max's plan in 2019. The resolution plan was aimed at reviving the stalled project and addressing the concerns of approximately 288 allottees who had invested in the project .​
 
Upon acquiring the project, Max Estates engaged with the Noida Authority to settle outstanding dues associated with the land. Initially, the Authority had claimed dues amounting to Rs 932 crore. Through negotiations, Max Estates proposed a settlement of Rs 542 crore, which the Authority accepted. Including interest, the total amount to be paid over three years was Rs 613 crore, with a 25% upfront payment .​

Also Read

PremiumAbhinandan LodhaAbhinandan Lodha

HoABL to build high rises in Mumbai; to invest ₹2.5K cr across 3 projects

Tax benefits, taxes, Direct taxes, Real Estate, tax breakup, tax relief

Reddit post sparks debate: Buy or rent amid Bengaluru's realty boom?

REAL ESTATE

Amid stock market volatility, NRIs turn to luxury realty for stable returns

ITC Hotels

ITC Hotels signs 14 Fortune Hotels, opens 7 new properties in FY25

Goa,Tourism,Beach

Goa, Kanpur, Lucknow top the charts in property appreciation in 2025

 
Project Scope and Development Potential
The Delhi One project spans approximately 12.5 acres and offers Max Estates the opportunity to develop 2.5–3 million square feet of new space.
 
  • Once completed, the project will feature:
  • Ultra-luxury serviced residences
  • Premium office spaces
  • High-street retail
  • An exclusive members-only club
 
It’s not just a residential complex—Delhi One aims to be a mini urban city where people can live, work, shop, and socialize in one connected ecosystem.
 
The Numbers Behind the Project
  • Development potential: 2.5 million square feet (includes previously sold inventory)
  • Total sales potential: Over Rs 2,000 crore
  • Estimated annual rental income (annuity): Rs 120+ crore
 
Regulatory Green Lights
Max Estates received:
 
  • Final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in February 2023
  • Clearance from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in October 2024
  • These approvals allowed Max Estates to legally and officially take control of the project and proceed with the revival plan.
 
“This is more than just a real estate project. It’s about creating a downtown lifestyle where people can live, work, play, and thrive,” said Sahil Vachani, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Max Estates. “We are excited to bring our LiveWell, WorkWell, PlayWell, and EatWell philosophy to life through this integrated development.”
 
The new vision for Delhi One centers around wellbeing and sustainability. With green building techniques, energy-efficient systems, and biophilic design, the project will foster a deeper connection between people and their environment. Every space, from residential to commercial, will be designed to offer natural light, customizable layouts, and high-performance infrastructure.
 
What’s Coming at Delhi One
  • Ultra-Luxury Residences: Spacious, light-filled, and customizable homes designed for modern living.
  • Premium Office Spaces: Flexible layouts with cutting-edge tech and collaborative work zones.
  • Curated Retail Street: Handpicked boutique experiences and dining options.
  • Exclusive Club Facilities: Wellness, leisure, and recreation zones integrated into the community.

More From This Section

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Rs 290 cr deal: Godrej family buys 4 flats on Carmichael Road in Mumbai

Premiumforex

Buying forex: Compare exchange price offered by seller with interbank rate

BHIM UPI

UPI Circle launched on Bhim app: how it works and key benefits

income tax

Tax dept tightens claims scrutiny: Key rules for rent paid to parents

Luxury bags

Luxury goods above Rs 10 lakh will now attract 1% TCS, says I-T dept

Topics : Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedQ4 Results TodayPahalgam Terrorist SketchDelhi HeatwaveIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon