ITC Hotels signs 14 Fortune Hotels, opens 7 new properties in FY25

As of March 31, 2025, Fortune brand had a portfolio of 78 hotels comprising 56 operational hotels across India and Nepal with 22 hotels in pipeline

Press Trust of India New Delhi
ITC Hotels Ltd on Tuesday said it signed 14 'Fortune Hotels' and opened seven new properties under the brand in 2024-25, to further strengthen presence, especially tier II and tier III markets.

The new properties are located across emerging markets and gateway destinations and will further strengthen the brand's presence, especially tier 2 and tier 3 markets in the upscale to midmarket category, the company said in a statement.

As of March 31, 2025, Fortune brand had a portfolio of 78 hotels comprising 56 operational hotels across India and Nepal with 22 hotels in pipeline, it added.

"As we enter this new financial year, we reaffirm our commitment to sustained growth and excellence in hospitality," ITC Hotels Ltd Managing Director Anil Chadha said.

 

He further said, "This footprint expansion endeavours to offer travellers access to prime locations and Fortune's comfortable hospitality."  In FY25, the company said Fortune saw six new hotel openings in India at Pahalgam, Puri, Chennai, Candolim (Goa), Palampur (Himachal Pradesh), Ekta Nagar (Gujarat) and its first international hotel opening in Nepal at Bhaktapur.

The new signings were in Goa, Kolkata, Chennai, Rishikesh, Indore, Bhimtal, Mukteshwar, Gorakhpur, Mohali, Surat and Ayodhya, it said, adding that with these Fortune Hotels now has presence in over 65 cities across India and Nepal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

