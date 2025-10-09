Asset split in divorce: Courts presume equal ownership of joint assets

In a recent case, the Delhi High Court held that a husband cannot, at the time of divorce, claim exclusive ownership of a property jointly held with his wife merely because he had paid for it. The case involved a couple where the husband was the sole earner. Both the Mahila Court and the family court had directed him to pay Rs 2 lakh a month as maintenance — a decision upheld by the High Court.

Property division

When property is in one spouse’s name: In India, the division of assets after divorce depends on ownership and contribution under personal