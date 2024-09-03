Australia's parent visa shock: 31-year wait or pay big for faster entry?

If you're planning to bring your parents to Australia, you might be in for a shock — the standard parent visa could take up to 31 years to process unless you opt for a faster, but far more expensive, alternative.

In an interview with Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), Australia's hybrid public broadcaster, Julian Hill, Assistant Minister of Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, urged families to consider longer-stay parent visa options instead of the standard parent visa, which offers permanent residency but comes with an incredibly long waiting period. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is longer-stay parent visa?

The Australia Longer-Stay Parent Visa allows parents of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens to stay in Australia for an extended period. Unlike other parent visas that might require a lengthy processing time and permanent residency pathways, this visa offers a temporary stay of up to five years without the need for permanent residency. The visa can be renewed, allowing for a cumulative stay of up to 10 years. However, it requires a sponsorship by an eligible child, and the visa holder must meet specific health, character, and financial requirements.

As of June 30, 2023, the Department of Home Affairs had 140,615 parent visa applications pending. A year later, that number had risen to 151,596. With a cap of just 8,500 spots available per year for parent visas, the backlog continues to grow, leaving many families in limbo.

A year ago, Home Affairs advised that a contributory parent visa might take at least 12 years to process. Now, that time frame has extended to 14 years, while the standard visa wait has ballooned to 31 years.

Hill was quoted by SBS as saying, “Not every foreigner legally residing in the country who wants to bring their parents on a permanent visa will be able to do that.” He acknowledged the vital role that parents of migrants play, especially in helping raise their grandchildren, and stressed that Australia values this bond.

However, Hill also pointed out that Australia cannot accommodate a large influx of aged parents at once due to the financial burden on taxpayers. Hill suggested that migrants consider longer-stay parent visas, which allow grandparents to visit and spend extended periods with their families without becoming permanent residents.

“These options, like longer-stay parent visas, enable grandparents to come and spend extended periods, often after the birth of a child, and remain involved in the family while not migrating permanently,” Hill said.

According to Australia's Home Ministry, parent visa processing times may change because of:

* Changes in planning levels

* The number of visa applications submitted

* The number of applications that are withdrawn or refused

* Administrative Appeals Tribunal outcomes

* Ministerial intervention cases

* Changes to processing directions.

How does the Standard Parent Visa work?

The standard parent visa in Australia, typically known as the Parent (Subclass 103) Visa, allows parents of Australian citizens, permanent residents, or eligible New Zealand citizens to live in Australia permanently. However, this visa comes with a lengthy processing time, often stretching over several years due to high demand and limited quota availability.

Key requirements for the Standard Parent Visa:

1. Sponsorship: The parent must be sponsored by their child, who is an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen.

2. Balance of family test: At least half of the parent's children must reside in Australia, or more of the parent's children live in Australia than any other country.

3. Health and character requirements: Applicants must meet specific health and character criteria.

The standard parent visa is more affordable but can take a very long time to be approved, which may not be ideal if your parents need to relocate sooner.

What are the Long-Term Parent Visa options?

Australia offers a few long-term parent visas that provide a quicker pathway for parents to join their children. These visas are generally more expensive but come with the advantage of shorter processing times.

Contributory Parent Visa (Subclass 143):

Processing time: Faster than the standard parent visa, often processed within two to three years.

Cost: Higher fees compared to the standard parent visa.

Requirements: Similar to the standard parent visa, including sponsorship and the Balance of Family Test.

Permanent residency: Grants permanent residency upon approval, allowing parents to live in Australia indefinitely.

Contributory Aged Parent Visa (Subclass 864):

Eligibility: This visa is specifically for older parents who meet the age requirement for an Australian age pension.

Processing time: Relatively quick, with a processing time similar to the Contributory Parent Visa (Subclass 143).

Cost: Higher costs are involved due to the quicker processing.

Permanent residency: Provides permanent residency.

How to choose between a Long-Term and a Standard Parent visa?

Your choice between a long-term and a standard parent visa will largely depend on how quickly you want your parents to move to Australia and how much you're willing to spend.

If time is a priority: The long-term parent visa options, such as the Contributory Parent Visa, are better if you're looking for a quicker process and are ready to pay higher fees.

If budget is a concern: The standard parent visa is more cost-effective but requires patience due to the extended processing time.

The cost of applying for parent visas in Australia varies significantly between the standard and long-term options. Here’s a breakdown of the fees for each type:

Standard Parent Visa cost (Subclass 103)

Visa application charge: AUD 4,770 or Rs 2.69 lakh (for the main applicant).

Additional costs: There may be additional charges for dependents, medical examinations, police checks, and biometrics.

Second instalment: If your visa is granted, a second instalment of up to AUD 2,065 (Rs 1.6 lakh) may be required.

Long-Term Parent Visa (Contributory Parent Visa Subclass 143)

Visa application charge: AUD 47,955 or Rs 27 lakh (for the main applicant).

Additional costs: Similar to the standard visa, additional charges may apply for dependents, medicals, police checks, and biometrics.

Second instalment: No second instalment is required as the full fee is paid upfront.

Contributory Aged Parent Visa (Subclass 864)

Visa application charge: AUD 47,955 or Rs 27 lakh (for the main applicant).

Additional costs: As with other visas, expect charges for dependents, medical checks, police clearance, and biometrics.

Second instalment: The full fee is typically paid upfront, eliminating the need for a second instalment.

What are the steps to apply?

1. Determine eligibility: Check if your parents meet the requirements for either visa, including the Balance of Family Test and health and character checks.

2. Choose the visa type: Decide between the standard and long-term parent visas based on your needs and financial situation.

3. Prepare documents: Gather all necessary documents, including proof of your parents' identity, your citizenship status, and evidence of meeting the Balance of Family Test.

4. Lodge the application: Submit the application online or by post, depending on the visa type.

5. Wait for processing: Processing times vary, so prepare for potential delays, especially with the standard parent visa.