Aadhaar free update ends on 14 September: Check step-by-step guide

It's crucial to keep your Aadhaar card updated. Photo: Shutterstock

For individuals whose Aadhaar cards were issued more than 10 years ago and never updated later, it is recommended that they submit proof of identity and proof of address documents for revalidation. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has set September 14 as the final date for free Aadhaar detail updates. The deadline has been extended multiple times, with the latest extension announced on June 14 this year, pushing it forward by three months.

Once the free Aadhaar update deadline ends, the UIDAI will charge a fee of Rs 50 for any updates. It's important to note that this free service is exclusively available through the myAadhaar Portal.

Step-by-Step guide to updating Aadhaar online

Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in and log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Check the identity and address details displayed in your profile.

If the details are correct, click on the tab ‘I verify that the above details are correct.’

If the details are incorrect, proceed to the next step.

Choose the identity and address documents you want to submit from the respective drop-down menus.

Upload the selected documents. Ensure that each file is less than 2 MB in size and in JPEG, PNG, or PDF format.

Review and submit your consent to update your Aadhaar details.

Important FAQs

What if an Aadhaar number holder misplaces his Aadhaar number?

Aadhaar number holder can find his Aadhaar number using Aadhaar service - retrieve lost UID/EID available on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Aadhaar number holder can call 1947 where a contact centre agent will help you in getting your EID and the same can be used to download youreAadhaar from MyAadhaar Portal - Download Aadhaar

Aadhaar number holder can also get his/her Aadhaar number from EID number on IVRS system by calling 1947

What is Aadhaar authentication?

“Aadhaar Authentication” is a process by which the Aadhaar number along with demographic information (such as name, date of birth, gender etc) or biometric information (Fingerprint or Iris) of an individual is submitted to UIDAI’s Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) for its verification and UIDAI verifies the correctness of the details submitted, or the lack thereof, on the basis of information available with it.