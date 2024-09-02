UAE visa amnesty: Lifeline for illegal residents & job seekers until Oct 30

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a visa amnesty programme, offering a lifeline to those residing illegally in the country. Running from September 1 to October 30, 2024, this initiative allows individuals to either regularise their status or leave the UAE without incurring penalties.

"For many people, it is nerve-wracking to come here and do the procedure. Since it is the first day, things have been slow, but we expect things to get busier tomorrow," Abdul Ghafoor, a public relations officer with the United PRO Association. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is the process?

The procedure for benefiting from the amnesty programme is:

1. Emergency certificate for return to India: Indian nationals wishing to return to India can apply for an emergency certificate at the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai or the Awir Immigration Centre. The application process is free, and facilitation counters are available from 8 am to 6 pm during the amnesty period. Once the application is submitted, the certificate can be collected the following day between 2 pm and 4 pm.

2. Short-validity passports for residency regularisation: Those who wish to stay in the UAE and regularise their residency can apply for a short-validity passport at any BLS centre in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. No prior appointment is needed, and the centres will operate every Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm during the amnesty period to accommodate the influx of applicants.

Who is eligible?

The amnesty applies to a broad range of individuals, including those with expired residence permits or visas, foreign-born individuals whose guardians failed to secure residency within four months of birth, and those listed in administrative reports for work discontinuation or absenteeism. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has assured that no financial penalties will be imposed on visa violators during this grace period.

Who will benefit?

Indian expatriates are among those who stand to benefit from this programme. The Consulate General of India in Dubai has provided a helpline (050-9433111) and contact points within the Indian community for assistance. Additionally, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi has announced a waiver of health insurance fines during this period, providing further relief to violators of entry and residence rules.

Here are other things you need to keep in mind:

1. Exit permits: Those opting to leave the UAE can apply for a departure permit online if their biometric data is already on record. If not, they must visit designated centres for fingerprinting. The exit permit, valid for 14 days, allows the holder to leave the UAE without any administrative restrictions that might prevent their return.

2. Discounted airfares: Airlines like Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia are offering discounted fares to those who choose to leave the country under the amnesty programme, easing the financial burden on individuals looking to return home. Maj-Gen Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, deputy director-general of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, informed Khaleej Times that they have coordinated with UAE airlines to offer reduced airfare for those wishing to exit the country but facing financial difficulties.

3. On-site job interviews: For those who have regularised their visa status but wish to remain in the UAE, companies are conducting on-site interviews, providing an opportunity to explore new job prospects.

This initiative is facilitated by the Dubai General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in collaboration with 15 major companies.

"Companies such as Shobha Group, Bhatla General Contracting Company, Hotpack, Assisi Builders, Transguard, and Trojan have come forward to provide jobs to those benefiting from the amnesty," according to a report by Malayala Manorama.

Support for expats

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and other consulates are actively supporting their citizens throughout this amnesty period. The Consulate General of India in Dubai has set up a dedicated helpline at 050-9433111 (operational from 8 am to 6 pm) and has also provided 24/7 assistance through the PBSK helpline at 800-46342. Additionally, Indian nationals can reach out to contact points within the Indian community for guidance:

Hashim, Indian Social Club, Fujairah: 050-3901330

Hashim, Indian Relief Committee, Ras Al Khaimah: 056-1464275

Roop Sidhu, Indian Association, Ajman: 050-6330466

Hari, Indian Association, Sharjah: 050-7866591 / 06-5610845

Sajad Nattika, Indian Association, Umm Al Quwain: 050-5761505

Binoy Philip, Indian Social Club, Khorfakkan: 055-3894101

Zainuddin, Indian Social Cultural Centre, Kalba: 050-6708008

For other nationalities, similar efforts are being made. The Philippine missions in the UAE have urged their citizens to promptly take advantage of the programme. The Pakistan Embassy and Consulate have remained open on four consecutive Saturdays to accommodate the rush for the visa amnesty programme, with hundreds of people turning up to renew their passports and ID cards issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).