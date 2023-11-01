close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Avoid withdrawing more from National Pension Scheme than you need

When the subscriber reaches superannuation or the age of 60, 60 per cent of the total corpus accumulated in NPS can be withdrawn as a lump sum

life expectancy, old age, senior citizens, pensions, insurance
Premium

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Through a circular dated October 27, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the regulator for the National Pension System (NPS), has proposed to provide the systematic lump-sum withdrawal (SLW) facility to subscribers. 
 
What is SLW?  
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

OPS vs NPS: Why did government employees hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan?

You have time till 11 July to opt for higher pension: All you need to know

PFRDA asks govt to hike guaranteed pension under Atal Pension Yojana

AUM of NPS, APY crosses Rs 10 trillion: PFRDA chairman Deepak Mohanty

Old pension scheme 4.5 times more costly than the existing NPS: RBI Study

Alternative assets surged twice as fast as mutual funds in 5-yrs: Report

HDFC Regalia credit card: Lounge access restricted, will depend on spend

Reliance Retail, SBI Card collaborate to launch Reliance SBI card

NFO alert: Bajaj Allianz Life launches Mid Cap Index Fund

Institutional shareholder dissent in Nifty-50 firms drops by 30% this year

Topics : Personal Finance Your money Guide to Personal Finance Pensions NPS scheme

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon