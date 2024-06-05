Banks' special FD schemes ending in June: Check details to invest

Prominent banks offer special fixed deposit schemes with higher interest rates, aiming to attract investors. These schemes will expire on June 30 and are an attractive option for those looking to maximise their returns.



IDBI Bank



IDBI Bank presents an exclusive offer on its Utsav fixed deposits (FDs), featuring enticing interest rates for both general and senior citizens across varying maturity durations. For Utsav FDs reaching maturity in 300 days, the interest rates stand at 7.05 per cent for general citizens and 7.55 per cent for senior citizens. Similarly, for Utsav FDs with a maturity period of 375 days, the rates are 7.1 per cent and 7.6 per cent. Lastly, for those opting for Utsav FDs maturing in 444 days, the bank offers rates of 7.2 per cent for general citizens and 7.7 per cent for senior citizens. This scheme is valid until June 30, 2024, presenting a favourable opportunity for individuals seeking secure investment options with competitive interest rates.



Indian Bank



Indian Bank offers two special fixed deposit schemes: Ind Supreme 300 Days and Ind Super 400 Days. For Ind Supreme 300 Days, interest rates are set at 7.05 per cent for general citizens, 7.55 per cent for senior citizens, and 7.80 per cent for super senior citizens. For the Ind Super 400 Days scheme, the rates stand at 7.25 per cent, 7.75 per cent, and 8 per cent for the same citizens. These rates provide attractive investment opportunities for individuals across different age groups, ensuring competitive returns on their deposits. The last date to invest is June 30, 2024.

Punjab and Sindh Bank





Punjab and Sindh Bank has special fixed deposit schemes with attractive interest rates for various durations. Investors can avail of these offers until June 30, 2024. The bank provides a 7.05 per cent interest rate on FDs maturing in 222 days, 7.10 per cent on deposits maturing in 333 days, and 7.25 per cent on special deposits maturing in 444 days. These special FD schemes provide an opportunity for investors to earn competitive returns on their deposits within specified time frames.

Two more popular FD schemes also have short deadlines on September 30. These two schemes are being offered by SBI, namely SBI Amrit Kalash and SBI We care.



SBI Amrit Kalash



The bank also extended the Amrit Kalash deadline to September 30, 2024 from March 31, 2024. This scheme is run by SBI for 400 days, and the interest on this scheme is 7.10 per cent yearly. In this FD also, you can take a loan. However, senior citizens get 7.60 per cent interest in this scheme.

SBI Wecare



The interest rate for SBI WeCare is 7.50 per cent. Investors can earn an additional interest rate of 0.80 per cent on their term deposits compared to regular term deposit schemes. Investors have the flexibility to choose between monthly or quarterly intervals for receiving interest payments on their term deposits.