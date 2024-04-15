Business Standard
BookMyForex launches foreign exchange app with instant forex card top-up

The forex card can be purchased without the need to open a bank account and the cards are delivered on the same day of order, official said

US Dollar, dollar

BookMyForex executes personal international money transfers via reputed banks and compares foreign currency notes across hundreds of RBI authorized money changing locations to find the best rates around you. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BookMyForex, online retail foreign exchange platform, on Monday launched its latest app version with feature of instant reloads on the BookMyForex True Zero Markup Card that enables users to digitally top-up their card in real time.
In addition to instant reload feature, the app provides a streamlined and hassle-free order booking and order management experience through its intuitive interface along with card management features, the company said in a statement.
BookMyForex.com CEO Sudarshan Motwani said, "Running out of funds while abroad is stressful and relying on credit cards exacerbates the issue with exorbitant conversion charges, and often restrictive credit limits. Our instant reload feature address these concerns and offering unparalleled peace of mind to travellers."

The forex card can be purchased without the need to open a bank account and the cards are delivered on the same day of order, he said.
With digital reloads in real-time, travellers can enjoy uninterrupted access to their money with BookMyForex-Yes Bank True Zero Markup forex card, he added.
BookMyForex executes personal international money transfers via reputed banks and compares foreign currency notes across hundreds of RBI authorized money changing locations to find the best rates around you.
The company does not need capital at this point of time and is not burning cash, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

