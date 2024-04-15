Israel-Iran conflict: Brace for costlier, longer flight trips, say experts

A graphical representation of air traffic shows airspace over Iran and the neighbouring Middle East. Photo: Shutterstock

With Middle East tensions escalating, Air India has temporarily suspended its Tel Aviv flights, and airlines have charted alternative flight paths to avoid Iranian airspace.

Iran-Israel conflict: Impact on flyers

"Re-routing of flights due to current geopolitical tensions can result in longer routes and higher expenses for airlines operating flights to and from Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia," said Manan Bajoria, Group VP Growth at ixigo.

Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, and some international airlines are avoiding Iranian airspace, opting for alternative paths for their flights to the West.

"Lengthy diversions will add to airline fuel costs and may lead to an increase in airfares across these routes," Bajoria added.

Current Middle East crisis

Iran launched a massive barrage of over 300 drones and missiles at Israel over the weekend — in what is believed to be Iran's first direct attack on its regional foe from Iranian soil.

Nearly all of the weapons were intercepted by Israel and its allies, including the United States. However, a few of the Iranian ballistic missiles made it through the defenses, severely injuring a 7-year-old girl and slightly damaging a military base in southern Israel, according to Israeli officials.





ALSO READ: Annoyed by flight delays or planning a trip abroad? Go for travel insurance Iranian officials said the attack was in response to an airstrike on April 1 that hit Iran's consulate in Damascus, Syria. Seven Iranian military officials, including two generals, were killed.

Flight disruption

Air India, the Tata Group-owned carrier, operates four weekly flights between the national capital and the Israeli city. It had recommenced services to Tel Aviv on March 3 after a nearly five-month hiatus.

Air India and Vistara have opted for alternative flight paths for their flights to the West.

An official told news agency PTI that IndiGo, which operates flights to Istanbul with aircraft leased from Turkish Airlines, is avoiding Iranian airspace.

Air India stated on Saturday that it was closely monitoring the Middle East situation and that its aircraft would operate on alternative flight paths to and from India.

On Saturday, Vistara announced it was making changes to the flight paths of some of its flights due to the situation in the Middle East.

On Sunday, India expressed concern over escalating hostilities between the two sides that threaten regional peace and security.

Airline woes across the globe

Iran’s airspace is frequently utilised by airlines traveling between Europe and India or Southeast Asia. Airspace across the Middle East are littered with risks and complexities. Airlines are contending with a set of challenges after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine severed access for many carriers forcing lengthy diversions which exist to this day.

Earlier in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, airlines faced scores of disruptions primarily centered on Tel Aviv, cancelling flights into or out of the country.

Flight ops suspended

Lufthansa — Suspended regular flights to/from Tel Aviv, Erbil, and Amman until Monday; Beirut and Tehran suspensions extend to Thursday.

KLM — Cancelled all flights to/from Tel Aviv until Tuesday, as confirmed by a spokesperson from the Dutch arm of Air France KLM.

easyJet (UK) — Operations to/from Tel Aviv paused on Sunday, with no specified end date.

Wizz Air — Most flights to/from Tel Aviv cancelled from Saturday to Monday.

Finnair — Suspended flights in Iranian airspace indefinitely—flights from Doha will reroute over Egypt, slightly delaying travel times.

Iberia Express — Announced on social media the cancellation of Tel Aviv flights on Sunday and Monday.

Air Canada — Warned of significant delays and cancellations for Israel flights; cancelled Monday and Tuesday flights to Tel Aviv.

Qantas Airways — Temporarily rerouted Perth to London flights starting Saturday.

China Southern Airlines — Cancelled Sunday's flight to Iran; Hainan Airlines is assessing the feasibility of upcoming Israel flight, reported by Yicai.

El Al Airlines — Cancelled 15 flights over the weekend.

Arkia — Adjusted flight schedules, initially postponing flights to Athens, Milan, and Geneva.

Fly Dubai — Reported disruptions due to airspace closures, per WAM.

Cancelled/resumed operations

Etihad Airways — Cancelled Tel Aviv, Israel, and Amman, Jordan services on Sunday; scheduled to resume certain flights from Monday but anticipates potential disruptions.

Emirates Airlines — Resumed operations to/from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq from Sunday afternoon.

Qatar Airways — Resumed services to Amman, Beirut, and Baghdad as of Sunday, announced on social media.