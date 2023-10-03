Business ideas under 10000: Top six ideas to start making money today

A successful business is made up of unique ideas plus investment. Sometimes, one might have a good idea but not enough funds to start their business.

You may have a million-dollar business idea, but there is no point if you lack sufficient investment. Now, you might be wondering whether to begin a startup with an investment as low as Rs 10,000.

No matter if you are a college student, housewife, woman, or a person engaged in any other work, you can start these below-mentioned business ideas under 10,000 only, irrespective of where you live in the country.

Business ideas under 10,000

Here are the top business ideas which one can start with just Rs 10,000:

Pickle Business

One of the best business ideas under 10,000 is to prepare pickles. Indians love to savour one or more types of pickles and chutneys with their meal. It is not an easy task to make homemade pickles for families, hence, you can enter in this business and start your pickle business with as low as Rs 10,000. All you need is fresh raw material, grandma's perfect recipe and some packaging material, and gradually, you can reach more customers through good marketing, word-of-mouth, etc.

Blogging





This is one of the highly emerging business ideas which one can start with low investment. It is one of the most flourishing business ideas in the last few decades. Now, even companies are looking for bloggers who can curate interesting articles and stories for their web-based platform to help their business reach a global audience with the help of their content. In this internet era, blogging has become the backbone of successful businesses. The best thing is that it doesn't require huge capital, and one can start blogging with less than Rs 10,000.

Tiffin Service

When it comes to starting a business under 10,000, the tiffin service option can emerge as the best business with low investment, especially for women. Nowadays, most Indian couples are working, and they want homemade food for their lunch, and hence they look for tiffin service. People are ready to pay a good amount for a healthy tiffin service provider. This business doesn't require huge capital, and one can start this business from their kitchen with the ingredients already available in their kitchen.

Online Fitness Instructor

Post-pandemic, people have become fitness freaks, and they are now ready to pay a good sum to stay healthy. Most of the time, people don't have sufficient time to go to the gym or attend any fitness classes, and it wouldn't be convenient for someone to visit your home to help you get in shape. Hence, the demand for online fitness instructors has also increased in recent times. So, one who has sufficient knowledge and skills can begin as an online fitness instructor, and it doesn't require a huge sum.

Youtube Cooking Tutorials

Our mothers cook delicious food in no time, and we often wonder how she manages to do that. If you are a housewife or someone who cooks delicious food, you can start a YouTube channel today and share your delicious recipe with the world and earn huge money from it. You can create a video of cooking food and share that with your YouTube community once you have a good number of people. YouTube can be a profit-making business which requires very little investment.

Yoga Classes

Another flourishing business idea under 10,000 is starting Yoga classes. In this fast-paced world, people can't find time for themselves, people want to stay healthy, and they have understood that yoga can be the perfect way to do that. Consequently, you can start teaching Yoga asanas at home or at a community centre, where they can teach their lessons to the people. This is one of the most in-demand businesses in today's world, and one can start this business under 10,000.