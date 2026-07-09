Car purchase on your mind? Check latest auto loan rates and EMIs

Retail passenger vehicles sales in June grew at the fastest clip in three months, registering a 29 per cent annual growth. Of these, alternative fuel vehicles such as CNG and EVs accounted for 40 per cent of sales, a record high. This is not surprising, given more people are shifting to greener vehicles, and also given the recent debate and discussion around India's ethanol blending programme. If you are also considering a vehicle purchase, banks and NBFCs offer attractive auto loans with interest rates ranging from 7.35 per cent to 14 per cent. This table from Paisabazaar.com gives you a quick rundown on which banks offer what rates of interest and the likely EMI amount you will have to pay over a five-year tenure.