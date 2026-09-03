Thursday, September 03, 2026 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNifty Realty indexNepal FloodsGovt issues FAQs on GDPSML Mahindra sharesNifty PSU BankRaymond ShareAbhinandan Varthaman Quits IAFIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Check the best interest rates senior citizens can get on fixed deposits

Check the best interest rates senior citizens can get on fixed deposits

Senior citizens get a higher rate of interest on fixed deposits across public, private, and foreign banks, as well as small finance banks

Photo: Freepik

Representative image for interest rate | Photo: Freepik

Our Bureau
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Besides being a hassle-free investment option for senior citizens, fixed deposits also offer an extra 25 to 75 basis points on interest to senior citizens, making them an attractive place to put their money. FDs also don't need constant checking for returns, making them convenient for senior citizens. Here is a list of fixed deposit rates for senior citizens from different financial institutions, provided by Paisabazaar.com. 
 

More From This Section

The Supreme Court criticised RERAs for failing homebuyers, set aside a High Court stay, and allowed Himachal Pradesh to shift the RERA headquarters from Shimla to Dharamshala | Illustration: Binay Sinha

MahaRERA ruling: Developer cannot shift promised stamp duty to buyer

Fund review: Franklin India Small Cap Fund

Fund review: Franklin India Small Cap Fund

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors

Housing inflation: Home prices jump 59%, construction costs rise 34%

income tax

You have a salary and a side hustle. Here's how your tax really works

American Express credit cards

American Express card changes: 2 services to go, rewards also revised

Topics : senior citizens interest rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 5:00 PM IST