Check the best interest rates senior citizens can get on fixed deposits
Senior citizens get a higher rate of interest on fixed deposits across public, private, and foreign banks, as well as small finance banks
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Besides being a hassle-free investment option for senior citizens, fixed deposits also offer an extra 25 to 75 basis points on interest to senior citizens, making them an attractive place to put their money. FDs also don't need constant checking for returns, making them convenient for senior citizens. Here is a list of fixed deposit rates for senior citizens from different financial institutions, provided by Paisabazaar.com.
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 5:00 PM IST