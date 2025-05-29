Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Choose loan-against-property for higher amount, low rates, flexible end-use

Choose loan-against-property for higher amount, low rates, flexible end-use

Avoid taking out such a loan if you have irregular income, are retired, or approaching retirement

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House
Premium

Lenders accept self-owned residential, commercial, and industrial properties as collateral. | Representational

Himali Patel Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With unsecured lending under pressure, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are shifting their focus to loans against property (LAP), according to a recent report in Business Standard. Borrowers must understand the pros and cons of these loans before opting for them.

Eligible properties

Lenders accept self-owned residential, commercial, and industrial properties as collateral. “Only property that has a clear title, is free from legal disputes, and meets lenders’ valuation and documentation requirements, is eligible,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.
 
Leasehold properties may also qualify if documentation is in order and the
Topics : NBFCs Bank loans retirement

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon