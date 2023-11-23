'Claim denied': Mistakes in health insurance that can give you heartache

Three factors are responsible for the majority of claim rejections in health insurance, according to a recent study by Policybazaar. One-fourth of claims were denied due to policyholders not disclosing pre-existing ailments. Another one-fourth of claims were rejected because people were not aware of what was covered and what was excluded from coverage. Another 18 per cent got rejected because the claim was filed before the waiting period had ended. This analysis is based on 30,000 claims that were rejected out of the total 2 lakh claims filed between April and September 2023.

Policy owners need to understand why claims are rejected and avoid errors.

Non-disclosure