Dealing with digital arrest: Don't panic; reach out to lawyer, police

An 86-year-old Mumbai resident was held under digital arrest for two months, during which ₹20 crore was extorted from her, according to a recent media report. She was accused of money laundering, forced to attend fake court proceedings online, and ordered to remain at home, with the scammers checking every three hours to ensure compliance.

How the scam operates

Fraudsters contact potential victims through calls or messages, posing as officials from the police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, or the Income-Tax Department.

“Victims are accused of crimes such as money laundering, drug trafficking, cyber