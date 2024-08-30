Develop mechanism to notify members on deductions: Mandaviya directs EPFO

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday directed EPFO to develop and implement a mechanism to regularly notify members about their deductions.

The move will bring transparency in Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deductions to build trust between employers and employees, the Minister for Labour & Employment said in a review meeting with EPFO Officials.

The minister has directed the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) "to implement a robust and transparent system for all members regarding their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deductions", the ministry said in a statement.

He has directed the EPFO officials to develop an efficient and time-bound digital mechanism that would regularly notify employees about the PF deductions made from their salaries, it said.