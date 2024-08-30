Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Aditya Birla & Policybazaar launch lifetime family income protection plan

Aditya Birla & Policybazaar launch lifetime family income protection plan

A notable features of the Income Protection Plan is its inflation-adjusted income

life insurance

Photo: Shutterstock

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) and Policybazaar have jointly launched a new term insurance plan called ‘Income Suraksha Plan’. The plan provides a guaranteed monthly income for life in the "unfortunate event" of the policyholder's death, said the company.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Key features:
 
Ensures a steady income for your family in your absence.
 

More From This Section

canada

Canada invites 4,421 in two express entry draws: What you need to know

Health insurance, cashless, credit cards, loans on card swipe

Mpox, dengue, Covid, & more: Does your health insurance cover outbreaks?

facial recognition, technology

No card, phone, or cash needed! This tech lets you pay with just your face

Pension

New simplified pension application form released for central govt employees

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

New feature: Deposit cash at ATMs via UPI, no debit card required

Choice between Fixed Income Protection or Increasing Income Protection, based on needs.
 
Flexibility in selecting premium payment terms and enhancing coverage with rider options.
 
The Increasing Income Protection option offers a 5 per cent annual increment in the monthly income, capped at 1.5 times the initial amount.
 
Up to 9 per cent one-time discount on the first-year premium.
 
Eligibility
 
Age at entry: 21 to 55 years
 
Maturity age: 31 to 70
 
Plan options:
 
Fixed Income Protection: Provides a fixed monthly income to your nominee for the chosen policy term.
 
Example: If a 35-year-old non-smoker opts for a policy with a Rs 1,00,000 monthly income and dies in the 15th policy year, the nominee receives Rs 1,00,000 monthly for the remainder of the policy term.
 
Increasing Income Protection: Offers an increasing monthly income, starting from the fifth policy year, with a 5 per cent annual increment, payable up to 1.5 times the initial amount.
 
Example: If a 35-year-old non-smoker opts for this plan with a Rs 1,00,000 monthly income and passes away in the 5th policy year, the nominee starts receiving Rs 1,21,550 monthly, increasing annually until it reaches Rs 1,50,000.
 
Benefits
 
In case of the policyholder's death, the nominee receives monthly income based on the chosen plan option.
 
Option for the nominee to receive a lump sum instead of monthly payouts.
 
Riders
 
Riders include accidental death and disability, critical illness, surgical care, hospital care, and waiver of premium in case of critical illness or disability.
 
Premium payment modes
 
Flexible options are available for paying premiums annually, semi-annually, quarterly, or monthly.
 
Exclusions
 
Suicide clause: In case of death due to suicide within 12 months, only the premiums paid or the unexpired risk premium value, whichever is higher, will be refunded.

Also Read

At the heart of the problem is soaring input costs - of cotton and cotton yarn - which has caused a 20 per cent price rise in garments despite the pandemic

This Aditya Birla Group stock has zoomed 60% in 4 weeks; up 115% since Apr

Hindalco

After 8 yrs of preliminary inquiry, CBI books Hindalco for corruption

cement industry

JSW Cement enters race to acquire promoter stake in Orient Cement

Logo of Aditya Birla Group

Aditya Birla Group to invest $50 mn in manufacturing, R&D centre in Texas

corporate earning, india inc

India's $100-billion mcap club grows to eight with three new entries

Topics : Aditya Birla Policybazaar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon