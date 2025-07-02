Evaluate OPD plans on sum insured, coverage, sub-limit, and network

Visit Health, a digital healthcare and outpatient department (OPD) insurance platform, in partnership with India InsurTech Association, has released a report estimating India’s OPD market at $37.7 billion.

Insurance coverage in the segment, however, remains below 0.1 per cent. The report also notes that 61 per cent of corporate employees use OPD benefits when available, indicating strong latent demand.

What OPD plans cover

OPD plans, usually offered to retail customers as an add-on to the base health insurance policy, cover medical expenses that do not require hospitalisation.

“OPD benefit covers expenses related to medicines, pharmacy, diagnostic tests, doctor consultations, etc.,