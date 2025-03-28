Friday, March 28, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Every foreigner visiting India to be tracked under Immigration Bill 2025

Every foreigner visiting India to be tracked under Immigration Bill 2025

The Bill will help authorities understand who is entering the country, why they're coming, and how long they plan to stay

Amit Shah, Home Minister

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

India plans to overhaul its immigration system with a new Bill that will require real-time tracking of all foreigners entering the country. The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah describing it as a step towards securing the country and curbing illegal migration."The Bill will ensure a close monitoring of everyone who visits India, why do they visit India and how long they want to stay in India. It is absolutely necessary to know the details of every foreigner visiting India," Shah said after over three-hour long debate.
 
We welcome visitors, but threats will be dealt with'
 
“Everyone who wants to visit India as a tourist, for education, for healthcare, for R&D, or business is welcome,” said Amit Shah. “But those who come as a threat to the country, we will keep a close look at them and take strong action.”
 
Key provisions in the Bill
 
< Mandatory reporting by hotels, hospitals, universities, and nursing homes on foreign nationals

Up-to-date records on foreigners’ arrival, purpose, and duration of stay
Stronger penalties for forged documents and overstaying visas
 
Stricter penalties for violations
 
Anyone found using a forged passport or visa to enter, remain in, or exit India could face up to seven years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. The minimum punishment would be two years in jail and a Rs 1 lakh fine.
 
The Bill also introduces penalties for entering restricted areas without valid documents. Foreigners caught violating these provisions could be jailed for up to five years or fined up to Rs 5 lakh.
 
Government powers over foreigner-frequented places
 
The legislation gives the central government powers to control access to locations frequently visited by foreigners. These powers include shutting down premises, imposing conditions for use, or restricting access to certain categories of foreigners.
 
Existing laws to be scrapped
 
The Bill proposes repealing four laws:
 
Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920  
Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939  
Foreigners Act, 1946  
Immigration (Carriers’ Liability) Act, 2000  
 
These would be replaced with a single piece of legislation aimed at simplifying rules and tracking foreign nationals more effectively.
 
The proposed law does not deal with citizenship matters. It focuses solely on immigration, foreigner registration, and security controls.
 
Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law, said the Bill marks “a crucial step in modernising India’s immigration laws by replacing outdated regulations and strengthening national security.”
 
However, he pointed out potential concerns. “The Bill could be improved by introducing stronger appeal mechanisms against immigration officers’ decisions and ensuring security measures do not create undue hurdles for legitimate travellers. Balancing enforcement with fairness will be key to making the system both effective and just.”
 
Several countries already operate under laws that allow them to deny visas, monitor foreigner movement, and deport individuals for security reasons.
 
United States: In March 2025, the US State Department announced it would use AI tools to identify and revoke visas of individuals in the country who show sympathy towards terrorist groups like Hamas. The system, known as “Catch and Revoke,” relies on social media monitoring and online content review.
 
Australia: The country permits detention of non-citizens considered security risks. However, a 2023 High Court ruling barred indefinite detention of stateless people unless deportation was viable.
 
Gulf countries: Nations like Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait have used national security grounds to deport large numbers of migrant workers, often with limited legal avenues for appeal.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

