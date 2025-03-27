Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Amid Oppn pushback, Lok Sabha passes Immigration & Foreigners Bill, 2025

Amid Oppn pushback, Lok Sabha passes Immigration & Foreigners Bill, 2025

Various amendments moved by Opposition members were negated and the bill was passed by a voice vote

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

The bill will ensure a close monitoring of everyone who visits India, why do they visit India and how long they want to stay in India. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lok Sabha passed the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 on Thursday, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that those who come to India for business, education and investment are welcome, but those who pose a threat to security will face stringent action. 
Various amendments moved by Opposition members were negated and the bill was passed by a voice vote. 
Shah said the bill is necessary to strengthen the country's security and economy, promote manufacturing and trade, get global recognition for the education system and help universities earn international repute. 
Replying to a debate on the bill, he said the proposed legislation will strengthen the country's security, boost economy and business, besides encouraging the health and education sectors. 
 
Shah also said the bill will ensure the country gets up-to-date information about every foreigner visiting India. 
"This is very important. The main issue is that the immigration is not an isolated subject but it is directly or indirectly linked to various issues. The bill will ensure a close monitoring of everyone who visits India, why do they visit India and how long they want to stay in India. It is absolutely necessary to know the details of every foreigner visiting India," he said after over the three-hour-long debate. 

More From This Section

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE news: We are reducing duty to become manufacturing hub for batteries, says Sitharaman

Heatwaves

Centre asks states to activate heat action plans, boost preparedness

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw justifies police action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Internship opportunities in India doubled in last 3 years: Report

Govt begins registration of e-rickshaws

UP to launch crackdown on unauthorised e-rickshaws and autos from April 1

Topics : Amit Shah Lok Sabha immigration laws

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon