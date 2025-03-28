Friday, March 28, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Times of India parent Co buys 4 commercial spaces in Mumbai for Rs 262 cr

Times of India parent Co buys 4 commercial spaces in Mumbai for Rs 262 cr

The commercial spaces are located in Kalpatru Infinia. According to RERA, Kalpatru Infinia is a ready-to-move commercial project by the Kalpatru Group, spread across 1.5 acres of land.

All the four transactions were officially registered in March 2025. The total transaction value across these deals amounts to Rs. 261.9 crore.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Bennett Coleman And Company Limited (The Times of India Group) has acquiring four commercial spaces in Santacruz East, Mumbai for Rs 262 crore,  according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of the Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
 
 All the four transactions were officially registered in March 2025. The total transaction value across these deals amounts to Rs. 261.9 crore.
 
The commercial spaces are located in Kalpatru Infinia. According to RERA, Kalpatru Infinia is a ready-to-move commercial project by the Kalpatru Group, spread across 1.5 acres of land.
 
According to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the four transactions involve a combined total built-up area of 43,622 sq. ft and carpet area of 39,642 sq. ft. The transaction value per space ranges from Rs 63.87 crore to Rs 66.75 crore, with the total transaction cost amounting to Rs 261.9 crore. It includes a total of 56 car parking spaces. The total stamp duty paid for these transactions’ amounts to Rs 15.71 crore, with each transaction incurring a standard registration fee of Rs 30,000.
 
 
Santacruz East, strategically located in Mumbai’s western suburbs, is a sought-after commercial destination due to its proximity to key business districts such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and seamless connectivity via the Western Express Highway, Santacruz railway station, and the Mumbai Metro. The area is known for its commercial complexes, corporate offices, and premium residential developments.

Bennett, Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL), commonly known as The Times Group, is India's largest media conglomerate, with a legacy dating back to its establishment in 1838. Headquartered in Mumbai, BCCL owns several leading publications, including the world's largest circulated English daily, The Times of India, and India's premier business daily, The Economic Times. 
 
The group also publishes regional dailies like Navbharat Times and Maharashtra Times, alongside popular magazines such as Filmfare and Femina. Expanding beyond print media, BCCL operates the influential Times Network, which includes prominent television channels such as Times Now, and the nationwide FM radio network, Radio Mirchi. 
 
Its digital subsidiary, Times Internet, further enhances the company's extensive presence across digital news, entertainment, and technology platforms, reinforcing BCCL’s position as a pioneering force in the Indian media industry.
 

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

