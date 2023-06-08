From Rs 700 to Rs 32,000: Know the annual bank locker charges across India



The RBI has allowed banks to obtain a Term Deposit (fixed deposit) covering three years’ rent and the charges at the time of allotment. This provision has been made to ensure prompt payment of locker rent as there may be cases where the locker-hirer stops operating or paying the rent for the locker. Depending on the size of the locker and the centre where the branch is located, a bank will charge you annual rent for your lockers after you have signed an agreement with the bank. The rent has be paid in full before the start of the fiscal year.



So for a bank locker where the annual rent charges are Rs 5000, the bank cannot ask you to make a term deposit of more than Rs 15,000. According to the RBI notification dated August 18, 2021, "Banks, however, shall not insist on such Term Deposits from the existing locker holders or those who have satisfactory operative account. The packaging of allotment of locker facility with placement of term deposits beyond what is specifically permitted above will be considered as a restrictive practice.



Here is a list of annual locker charges by various banks in India



List of private bank locker charges:



"Most banks require you to have an active savings or current account with them before you can apply for a bank locker. You will need to submit an application for a bank locker, which may require providing personal identification documents, proof of address, and other necessary details as per the bank's requirements. Banks charge an annual rental fee for bank lockers, which varies based on the size of the locker and the bank's policies.

