close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

From Rs 700 to Rs 32,000: Know the annual bank locker charges across India

When a customer approaches Branch for locker, as per extant guidelines, KYC formalities are required to be adhered.

BS Web Team NEW DELHI
RBI issues new rules of bank lockers

RBI issues new rules of bank lockers

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article


Depending on the size of the locker and the centre where the branch is located, a bank will charge you annual rent for your lockers after you have signed an agreement with the bank. The rent has  be paid in full before the start of the fiscal year. 
The RBI has allowed banks to obtain a Term Deposit (fixed deposit) covering three years’ rent and the charges at the time of allotment. This provision has been made to ensure prompt payment of locker rent as there may be cases where the locker-hirer stops operating or paying the rent for the locker.

According to the RBI notification dated August 18, 2021, "Banks, however, shall not insist on such Term Deposits from the existing locker holders or those who have satisfactory operative account. The packaging of allotment of locker facility with placement of term deposits beyond what is specifically permitted above will be considered as a restrictive practice.
So for a bank locker where the annual  rent charges are Rs 5000, the bank cannot ask you to make a term deposit of more than Rs 15,000.

"Most banks require you to have an active savings or current account with them before you can apply for a bank locker. You will need to submit an application for a bank locker, which may require providing personal identification documents, proof of address, and other necessary details as per the bank's requirements. Banks charge an annual rental fee for bank lockers, which varies based on the size of the locker and the bank's policies. 
Here is a list of annual locker charges by various banks in India

List of private bank locker charges:

Private bank locker charges

Also Read

Is FD a must? All your queries on opening a bank locker answered

How will the Reserve Bank of India's new locker norms impact you?

Safety to liability: What changes for bank locker customers from Jan 1

Banks get time till Dec end to renew safe deposit locker agreements

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Explained: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, worst over for home loan borrowers

Repo rate unchanged at 6.%: Full list of banks offering highest FD rates

Nascent recovery in IT funds: Invest systematically, hold for long term

When and how can I claim a TCS refund on foreign remittance?

Is FD a must? All your queries on opening a bank locker answered



Foreign bank rates
 

 Under the new rules, banks will be asked to pay the customer in case there is a loss of content from the bank locker due to negligence on the lender’s part. This amount will be equal to 100 times the annual rent of the bank locker. “As banks cannot claim that they bear no liability towards their customers for loss of contents of the locker, in instances where the loss of contents of the locker are due to incidents mentioned above or attributable to fraud committed by its employee(s), the banks’ liability shall be for an amount equivalent to one hundred times the prevailing annual rent of the safe deposit locker," says the RBI notification.

The Hirer shall not place in the locker any hazardous articles/chemicals/explosive substances/electronic gadgets which give any kind of electronic signals and such other articles, which would affect safety and security of the Safe Deposit Locker. To read more on locker agreements and your rights, you can read our detailed  article here

 


Topics : bank Lockers RBI repo rate

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Banks to issue Rupay prepaid forex cards for Indians travelling abroad: RBI

Rupay
1 min read

Explained: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, worst over for home loan borrowers

home loans, property, loans, banks, credit
7 min read

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

Most Popular

RBI Monetary Policy set to be announced today; here's what to expect

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
3 min read

RBI Policy: Repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, RBI cuts FY24 inflation projection

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
3 min read

Credit sanctions to pick up traction as base effect fades, say NBFCs

NBFC
2 min read

Is FD a must? All your queries on opening a bank locker answered

RBI issues new rules of bank lockers
8 min read

RBI LIVE updates: Roughly 50% of Rs 2000 notes have come back, says Das

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon