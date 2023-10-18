close
Full list: Top performing large-cap equity funds in the last 10 years

Large-cap funds, by market regulator Sebi's mandate, must invest at least 80 per cent of their assets in large companies.

stock market

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Large-cap funds, by market regulator Sebi's mandate, must invest at least 80 per cent of their assets in large companies. By definition, top 100 companies by market capitalisation are termed as 'large caps'. So, large-cap funds are a convenient way to take exposure to well-established, frontline companies across sectors.

Five large cap mutual funds that gave the highest return in the past 10 years are Nippon India Large Cap Fund which gave 17.09% returns, followed by Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund with 16.8% return. 

The other three are ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund, SBI Bluechip Fund and HDFC Top 100 Fund.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

