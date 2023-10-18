close
Discounts, cashbacks galore: AU Small Finance Bank unveils festival offers

For Dhanteras, customers can get 5% Cashback on Jewelry purchases using AU Credit Card.

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 9:30 AM IST
 AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) has introduced a host of festive deals as part of the 'Heart to Cart' Shopping Festival campaign available on AU Credit Cards and Debit Cards. This festive extravaganza runs from October 15 to November 15 and includes a wide array of prominent merchants across various categories, including mobile phones, electronics, clothing, household appliances, food and groceries, entertainment, travel, health, utilities, furniture and merchant EMIs.

The major highlight of AU SFB’s ‘Heart to Cart” Shopping Festival is that it provides  offers across shopping festivals of all major e-retailer platforms. 

 Customers can avail offers on leading electronic brands like Reliance Digital, Croma, Tata CLiQ, Vijay Sales, Gostor.com; travel portals like Yatra, cleartrip, EaseMyTrip; online grocery retailers like BigBasket, Blinkit, JioMart, Instamart; food delivery apps like Zomato, Swiggy, Domino’s; and others like BookMyShow, PharmEasy, to name a few. 

 AU Small Finance Bank will reward 1115 Lucky Spenders with delightful surprises like premium smartphones and Amazon Vouchers.

During the ongoing cricket matches of India, AU SFB has amplified offers on food order & dining categories with Zomato Match Day special offers. Customers can avail 20 percent off (up to Rs 200) on online orders and 20 percent off (up to Rs 1,000) on dining, while watching matches.

For Navratri and Dussehra, AU SFB presents nine days of exclusive merchant offers, including:
- Rs 200 off on Swiggy orders and Swiggy Instamart
- 20% discount (up to Rs 1,000) on Tata CLiQ
- 20% discount (up to Rs 200) on Blinkit
- 20% off on Zomato online orders and dining
- Buy One Get One offer (up to Rs 250) on BookMyShow
- 15% discount (up to Rs 3,000) on domestic flights and up to Rs 10,000 on international flights with Yatra and Ixigo
- 10% discount (up to Rs 2,000) on Gostor.com.

 AU SFB is also giving special festive offers on home loans, trade forex, gold loans, and lockers. Home loan customers can avail a waiver of 0.25 percent on processing fees. 

The Gold Loan customers can get zero processing fees on loans up to Rs 3 lakhs. 

Locker customers can get an extra 10 percent off on yearly rentals of lockers.

 Trade and forex services are offered at attractive pricing that includes 100 percent FD-backed InLand Bank Guarantees/Letter of Credit pricing at 1 percent per annum and retail remittances forex margin (Family maintenance/ Gift/ Education purposes) with 50 percent discount.

While announcing the ‘Heart to Cart” Shopping Festival offers, Uttam Tiberwal, Executive Director of AU Small Finance Bank, said: "Over the years, AU SFB has consistently rewarded and engaged our customers with enticing offers year-round. As a retail bank with a strong presence across rural and semi-urban India, we understand the value and importance of festivals, which bring friends and family together. During this festive season, with our latest campaign, ‘Heart to Cart” Shopping Festival offers, we take commitment to our customers and their happiness to newer heights."




Topics : AU Small Finance Bank diwali shopping Domino's Zomato

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

