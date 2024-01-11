Getaway in the greens: What it takes to plan and design a farmhouse

A home away from home where you live in greenery and earn money from it too. You can do that at a farmhouse away from the city and costing for lakhs or crores.

“Farms provide a haven where individuals can disconnect and return to their daily lives with a renewed sense of balance and clarity,” says Archana Dutta, a midlife coach, about her family’s 1.2-acre farmhouse on Sohna Road, 45 minutes away from Gurgaon. Her husband, Gautam Dutta, invested Rs 10.5 crore to develop the property, called RUMI Farms, that the family uses as a second home and rents out