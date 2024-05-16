Getting a credit card is easy but closing it needs a checklist of tasks

Neha Sinha (name changed on request), a 37-year-old advertising executive based in Delhi, recently tried to close a credit card for which she did not have much use. What she thought was would be a simple and easy procedure turned out to be rather long drawn. When she called the bank’s customer support centre, she was first bombarded with questions on why she wanted to close the card. “They tried to persuade me not to cancel the card. They even offered me all sorts of incentives so that I would not quit. And then they stalled. I was transferred to