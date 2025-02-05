Business Standard

Godrej, Radhika Piramal, KSF launch Rs 2 cr Pride Fund for India's LGBTQIAs

Godrej, Radhika Piramal, KSF launch Rs 2 cr Pride Fund for India's LGBTQIAs

"Today will go down in history. What a celebration of queer joy and queer resilience", Godrej Industries said in an Instagram post

LGBT Pride Parade

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

A new funding initiative has been launched to support LGBTQIA+ organisations across India. The Pride Fund, backed by the Keshav Suri Foundation (KSF) in Delhi, Godrej Industries Group (GIG) in Mumbai, and Radhika Piramal, executive director of VIP Industries Ltd, has committed an annual Rs 2 crore for the next three years. The fund will provide financial assistance to queer-led non-profits working to improve the lives of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex individuals.
 
The fund is expected to grow as more donors come on board.
 
What is Pride Fund?
 
A "Pride Fund" is a dedicated pool of money specifically designed to support LGBTQIA+ communities and organisations, often focused on funding initiatives that promote equality, awareness, and positive change for queer individuals, including grassroots groups working on issues like healthcare, housing, education, and advocacy efforts.  
 
"Today will go down in history. What a celebration of queer joy and queer resilience! We're deeply grateful to everyone who joined us for the launch of the groundbreaking Pride Fund and the trailblazing report, Against All Odds. We've turned a corner in the journey of queer advocacy, and we’re excited to continue pushing for many more milestones that will help revolutionise queer advocacy in India," Godrej Industries shared in an Instagram post.

Organisations receiving support
 
The Pride Fund will support eight organisations selected from 29 applicants:
 
Basera Social Institute
Deepshikha Committee
Vikalp (Women’s Group)
Sappho for Equality
Karna Subarna Welfare Society
Ya_All: The Youth Network
Chhattisgarh Mitwa Sankalp Samiti
Payana
 
These groups work across different regions and focus on varied issues. Basera Samajik Sansthan, based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, provides livelihood training and legal support to sex workers, men who have sex with men (MSM), transgender individuals, and people living with HIV. Vikalp Women’s Group in Baroda, Gujarat, offers shelter and crisis support to lesbian and bisexual women, trans men, and runs awareness programmes. Ya_All, which began in 2017 as a private WhatsApp group, now operates as a resource hub in Imphal, Manipur, offering counselling on sexual and reproductive health, drug use, and harm reduction.
 
“LGBTQIA organisations are running on fumes. The Pride Fund aims to raise resources and awareness for queer-led NGOs that work tirelessly on the ground for the community,” said Piramal, who started the fund with Keshav Suri, executive director of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, and Parmesh Sahani, head of the Godrej DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) Lab. All three are openly queer.
 
“As an Indian citizen who believes in Constitutionally-enshrined values of liberty, equality, dignity and fraternity, I am happy to support the Pride Fund, and for Godrej to be a platform to launch it,” said Nisaba Godrej, executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL).
 
The fund’s organisers hope the initiative will not only provide crucial financial support but also raise awareness about the challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ individuals and organisations in India.
 
Meet the Pride Fund backers
 
Keshav Suri Foundation (KSF) in Delhi
 
The Keshav Suri Foundation runs programmes in Delhi focused on education and healthcare for marginalised groups. It also supports LGBTQIA+ initiatives, working with local organisations to expand access to resources.  
 
Godrej Industries Group (GIG) in Mumbai
 
Mumbai-based Godrej Industries Group integrates new technology with established manufacturing processes. The company has introduced policies and programmes aimed at workplace inclusion, including support for LGBTQIA+ employees.  
 
Radhika Piramal
 
Business executive Radhika Piramal has spoken publicly about LGBTQIA+ rights and workplace equality. Her approach to leadership includes initiatives that address social issues alongside business strategy. 
First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

