Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / If your salary is just above Rs 12 lakh, do you pay full tax of Rs 61,500?

If your salary is just above Rs 12 lakh, do you pay full tax of Rs 61,500?

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that marginal relief applies to incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh. This means individuals with incomes up to Rs 12.75 lakh won't pay full tax on the excess

tax, economy

ILLUSTRATION: AJAY MOHANTY

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Budget 2025 has proposed to make normal income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free under the new tax regime for fiscal year 2025-26. This has become possible due to revised tax slabs and an enhanced rebate of Rs 60,000 under section 87A. However, ever since the announcement of revised tax slabs and rates under the new tax regime for FY 2025-26, there has been a lot of confusion about tax on incomes slightly above Rs 12 lakh. For example, what happens when a person is earning Rs 12.1 lakh or Rs 12.5 lakh?
 
If your salary is a little over Rs 12 lakh, say Rs 12.10 lakh, you might expect to pay Rs 61,500 in income tax.  However, due to marginal relief, you won’t pay the full tax. This relief ensures that your total tax liability doesn’t exceed the tax you would have paid if your income were exactly Rs 12 lakh. So, while your tax on Rs 12.10 lakh would normally be Rs 61,500, marginal relief reduces it to Rs 25,000 (plus cess), saving you a significant amount in tax.
 
 
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has cleared the doubts, saying the total income till which marginal relief is available is near about Rs 12,75,000.
 
What is marginal tax relief?
Marginal tax relief is the relief provided by the income tax department when a person's income is marginally above the tax-free limit.

Also Read

CBDT chief Ravi Agrawal

Income Tax dept not an adversarial entity, but participative: CBDT chief

tax

From new slabs to crypto tax: 10 key tax reforms in recent Union Budgets

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget 2025 expectations highlights: "Will Budget 2025 boost EV growth and manufacturing?

hotels, staycation, reception, coronavirus, hospitality, restaurants, tourism

Budget 2025: Hospitality sector seeks infra status, tax rates reforms

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Union Budget 2025 expectations highlights: Finance sector calls for reduction in loan limits

 
"Marginal relief is a provision that grants relief to a taxpayer whose income may have just exceeded the threshold of a higher tax bracket so that he / she does not have to pay a tax higher than the additional income. While income up to Rs 12.75 lakh will be tax-free in the hands of salaried individuals by virtue of the slab rates and rebate along with the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, for non-salaried individuals, the benefit of a standard deduction will be available in the form of marginal relief making income up to Rs 12.75 lakh tax-free for the non-salaried individuals as well. However, marginal relief will not be available for income exceeding Rs 12.75 lakh," said SR Patnaik, Partner (Head - Taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.
 
Let's see how much tax one has to pay with or without marginal relief on incomes of Rs 12.1 lakh, Rs 12.5 lakh, and Rs 12.7 lakh, according to CBDT.
 
Examples of Tax Calculation with and without Marginal Relief 
 
Rs 12.10 lakh income:
Tax without relief: Rs 61,500
Tax with relief: Rs 10,000
(Tax relief of Rs 51,500)
 
Rs 12.50 lakh income:
 
Tax without relief: Rs 67,500
Tax with relief: Rs 50,000
(Tax relief of Rs 17,500)
 
Rs 12.70 lakh income:
 
Tax without relief: Rs 70,500
Tax with relief: Rs 70,000
(Tax relief of Rs 500)
 
Rs 12.75 lakh income:
 
Tax without relief: Rs 71,250
Tax with relief: Rs 71,250
(No relief at this level)
 
How is Marginal Relief Calculated?
For an income of Rs 12.1 lakh, the tax payable without relief is Rs 61,500. This is broken down as follows:
 
  • Rs 0 tax on the first Rs 4 lakh
  • 5% on Rs 4 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, amounting to Rs 20,000
  • 10% on Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, amounting to Rs 40,000
  • 15% on Rs 12 lakh to Rs 12.1 lakh, amounting to Rs 1,500
But because of the Rs 60,000 rebate, tax on Rs 12 lakh is zero, and the marginal relief calculation is based on the excess income above Rs 12 lakh. For Rs 12.1 lakh, the excess income is Rs 10,000. The relief is calculated by subtracting Rs 10,000 from the total tax liability, reducing the tax payable to just Rs 10,000. 
Marginal relief is available to resident individuals whose income exceeds Rs 12 lakh but does not exceed Rs 12.75 lakh. If a taxpayer’s income exceeds Rs 12.75 lakh, marginal relief no longer applies, and they will be subject to the regular tax rates.  
Mr X, with a gross taxable income of Rs 14 lakh, claims deductions of Rs 1.75 lakh ( standard deduction of Rs 75,000  and deduction under Section 80CCD (2) for the NPS contribution by an employer for Rs 1 lakh). Although his income exceeds Rs 12 lakh, he’s not eligible for a rebate under Section 87A. Without marginal relief, his tax liability would be Rs 63,750. However, due to marginal relief, he pays only Rs 25,000, plus a 4% cess, making his final tax Rs 26,000. Marginal relief applies up to Rs 12.75 lakh, after which full tax is due according to the new tax slabs.
     

More From This Section

Mahindra Logistics

Rs 1.2 cr monthly rent! Mahindra Logistics inks 5-yr pact for Pune facility

income tax

Updated income-tax return: Ensure accuracy as revisions are not permitted

Price cap on cancer drugs likely to dent profit margins of hospitals

Cancer treatment costs Rs 30-40 lakh: How health insurance can help

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital

Money changes in February: Impact on UPI, credit cards & other transactions

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Tata AIA Life's Smart Pension: See 30-year investment returns

Topics : tax reforms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon