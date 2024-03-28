Sensex (    %)
                             
H-1B visa rules from April 1: Pay more, file correctly or risk rejection

Starting April 1, 2024, applicants will face new rules, which include changes to where you can file your application, a hike in the fee for Form I-129 from $460 to $780, and more

The fee for H-1B registration, presently set at $10, is set to rise to $215. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services, or USCIS, has issued a reminder to H-1B visa applicants. This announcement, made on March 26, highlights important changes for the financial year 2025. Starting April 1, 2024, applicants will face new rules, which include changes to where you can file your application, a hike in the fee for Form I-129 from $460 to $780, and more.

The US closed the initial registration period for the financial year 2025 H-1B cap season on March 25.
Key changes to note

H-1B Visa: Selection process and notification

USCIS will soon randomly select enough unique beneficiaries of properly submitted registrations projected as needed to reach the FY 2025 H-1B numerical allocations (H-1B cap), including the advanced degree exemption (master’s cap), and will notify all prospective petitioners with selected beneficiaries that they are eligible to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for such beneficiaries," the USCIS said in a statement.

Revised filing locations

From April 1, all H-1B and H-1B1 (HSC) Form I-129 petitions must be submitted to designated USCIS lockbox locations, a shift from the previous practice of filing at service centers. This change encompasses all categories within H-1B filings.

Note: Petitions sent to incorrect addresses after this date will be rejected without a grace period for correction. Click here to see the Form I-129 Direct Filing addresses page.

Oganisational forms

USCIS has introduced online organisational accounts to facilitate collaborative petition management. This initiative supports both non-cap and cap H-1B petitions, encouraging online filing to enhance efficiency and reduce paperwork.

Petitioners will continue to have the option of filing a paper Form I-129 H-1B petition and any associated Form I-907 if they prefer. However, during the initial launch of organisational accounts, users will not be able to link paper-filed Forms I-129 and I-907 to their online accounts.

Fee hike and its impact on Indians

One of the major changes is the new fee structure, applicable from April 1. The new schedule for visa fees will impact the cost of many non-immigrant visa categories such as H-1B, L-1, and EB-5 visas

The fee for H-1B registration, presently set at $10, is set to rise to $215. Additionally, the filing fee for Form I-129 H-1B petitions, which stands at $460 at present, will see an increase to $780, this increase is on top of the registration fee.

— The current $10 H-1B registration process fee will climb to $215

— The Form I-129 H-1B petition filing fee, currently $460, will increase to $780, in addition to the registration cost.

The revised fee structure is poised to have a considerable impact on Indian nationals, who constitute a significant proportion of H-1B visa applicants. The fee increase for H-1B registration and petition filing directly affects the financial planning of both individuals and sponsoring organisations, potentially influencing decisions on pursuing employment opportunities in the US.
Topics : H1B Visa Personal Finance US visa norm

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

