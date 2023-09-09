Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

Have never used gold as an investment of choice: Kalaari Capital founder

Vani Kola said she doesn't enjoy the inconvenience of worrying about losing gold or protecting it in bank lockers

Vani Kola

Vani Kola, co-founder of Kalaari Capital (File)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Despite the country's penchant for gold, venture capitalist Vani Kola has an alternative take on the precious commodity. Kola revealed that she doesn't own much gold jewellery and hoarding gold has never been her investment choice.

The managing director and founder of Kalaari Capital said that she feels there are better investment options than gold. She doesn't enjoy the inconvenience of worrying about losing it or protecting it in bank lockers.

"I do not buy or own much gold jewellery. As an investment option, there are far better choices. As a choice of personal jewellery, I don't like the hassle of hiding it in a bank, taking it out once in a while, and being worried about losing it," Kola wrote on a post on LinkedIn .

In the post, Kola said that Indians possess an estimated 25,000 tonnes of gold. She also stated that South Africa is the world leader in gold mining and about 2,500 tonnes of gold are mined each year.

India reveres gold as an asset that can endure anything, Kola wrote in her post on LinkedIn.

Kola wrote that gold was considered the 'safest' investment after fixed deposits or post office savings bonds, adding that people from her generation continue to keep 'safety deposit boxes' in banks to safeguard the gold. "Families are probably still doing that! Our lustre for gold doesn't change ... We even have a festival that revolves around buying gold," she said in the post.

Also Read

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

Firm buying to keep the rally going in gold jewellery stocks, say analysts

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

Jewellers see 40% jump in sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high gold prices

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Buy home insurance policy that compensates on reinstatement basis

Silver likely to touch Rs 85,000 in 12 months, buy on dips: Motilal Oswal

7 banks offering 9% interest rate to senior citizens: Full list of FD rates

You can now withdraw cash from ATM using UPI: Here's how this will work

When selecting an equity savings fund, check its net equity exposure


Kola also stated that central banks of all countries store gold in huge quantities. "Currently, India holds about 800 tonnes and the US has about 8000 tonnes in reserve. The value of a country's currency has a strong connection with the gold reserves of that country," she wrote in the post.

Kola stated that equity has delivered around 11-14 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR), depending on the index, while gold has delivered a return of six per cent CAGR.
Topics : Gold Investment Kalaari Capital Vani Kola BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon