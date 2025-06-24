Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / HDFC AMC launches innovation fund with thematic bet but higher risk

HDFC AMC launches innovation fund with thematic bet but higher risk

Open-ended equity scheme will invest in companies with 'innovative' products processes or business models

HDFC AMC to broad-base its equity portfolio over next few quarters

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched an open-ended equity scheme that will invest in companies with “innovative” products processes or business models, it said on Tuesday.
 
HDFC Innovation Fund opens on June 27 and closes on July 11, 2025. The thematic fund will give investors “exposure to firms that are at the forefront of transformation, driven by digital adoption, startup energy, and government-backed innovation policies”, said HDFC AMC on Tuesday.
 
“With our research-driven approach, we aim to capture the long-term wealth creation potential of innovation-focused businesses,” said Navneet Munot, chief executive officer and managing director of HDFC AMC, about the new fund offer (NFO).
 
 

HDFC Innovation NFO’s key features

Fund type: Open-ended equity scheme following the innovation theme
 
Fund manager: Amit Sinha, senior equity analyst at HDFC AMC

Also Read

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Top 10 midcap, smallcap stock ideas from Bernstein that are screaming buy

Premiumfund, compass

Balanced Advantage Funds: Ensure fund's strategy matches your risk appetite

AMCs, Asset management companies

Nomura bets on HDFC AMC, NAM amid strong AUM, operating profit growth hopes

PremiumSensex, Nifty, stock brokers

HDFC Bank, HDFC AMC hit record highs, SBI Cards rallies 5%; here's why?

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Grasim, Ashok Leyland and HDFC AMC top stock calls today; check levels here

 
Minimum investment: Rs 100 during NFO and the ongoing offer
 
Investment Focus: At least 80 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments
 
Benchmark Index: NIFTY 500 (Total Returns Index)
 
Exit load: 1 per cent if redeemed within one month; none thereafter
 
Approach: Bottom-up stock picking, diversified across sectors and market caps
 
The HDFC Innovation Fund will be available in two plans, Direct and Regular.  The Direct Plan is meant for investors who invest on their own and comes with lower costs, while the Regular Plan includes distributor commissions.  Each plan offers two options: Growth, where returns are reinvested to build wealth over time, and Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal (IDCW), which provides periodic payouts to investors seeking regular income.
   

Opportunities and risks

Opportunities:
 
  1. Gain early exposure to India's innovation-led growth stories. 
  2. Diversified play across sectors and market caps. 
  3. Potential long-term capital appreciation through transformative businesses.
 
Risks:
 
  • It may be more volatile than diversified equity funds. 
  • Concentration in innovation-led sectors may underperform in certain market cycles. 
  • Market timing risk during the NFO period could affect short-term returns.
 

Should you invest?

Innovation is undeniably a long-term structural trend in India, supported by government policies, a tech-driven startup environment, and digital acceleration. However, as with all equity investments, especially thematic ones, investors must align this with their risk appetite and investment horizon.
 
Those looking for long-term growth and comfortable with potential short-term volatility may find this fund a strategic addition to their portfolio. Conservative investors may prefer to wait and watch how the fund performs post-NFO.
 
Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

More From This Section

Premiumstock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Blend core SIP strategy with dip-buying for tactical market gains

Premiumstock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Blend core SIP strategy with dip-buying for tactical market gains

Pensions

Govt extends Unified Pension Scheme option deadline to 30 September 2025

ITR, Tax, income tax, income tax returns

High-value transactions can catch IT dept's eye: Here's what to watch for

New technologies are boosting the property market and helping land management in India. As the government pushes for digitisation of land records and entrepreneurs deploy new technologies in the property market, a change is coming.

Why is registration not enough to prove you own a property?

Topics : HDFC AMC Mutul Fund NFOs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon