Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

HDFC Bank services to be temporarily limited on July 13 for system upgrade

To minimise disruption, the lender advises customers to withdraw funds before 7.30 pm on July 12

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank has announced a scheduled system upgrade on July 13, Saturday, to enhance its core banking system (CBS) and improve customer experience. The upgrade will “migrate” the CBS to a new platform.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The system upgrade will start at 3 am on July 13 and conclude at 4:30 pm on the same day, spanning 13.5 hours. HDFC Bank said customers will in this period experience “temporary limitations” in accessing certain services, while critical services will remain available with some restrictions.
 
UPI services will be unavailable during two specific time slots: from 3 am to 3:45 am and from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Net and mobile banking services will be inaccessible throughout the entire upgrade period. Additionally, all fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable during the upgrade.
 
To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advised customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7.30 pm on July 12, Friday, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The bank has also scheduled the upgrade during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience to customers.

HDFC Bank's critical services to be impacted during the system upgrade: Check full list

 
Personal Finance

Also Read

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank to migrate its core banking system to a new platform on July 13

PremiumHDFC Bank

Balancing act: Can the new HDFC Bank regain its pre-merger old glory

Debit card, credit card, cards

HDFC Bank imposes fee on credit card rent payments via CRED, Paytm, others

PremiumMarkets scale fresh peaks

Street signs: HDFC Bank's global balancing act, Bulls reign, bears retreat

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins

Securitisation volumes back to historic high after HDFC twins' merger

Topics : HDFC Bank Banks Banking sector finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon