HDFC Bank services to be temporarily limited on July 13 for system upgrade

HDFC Bank has announced a scheduled system upgrade on July 13, Saturday, to enhance its core banking system (CBS) and improve customer experience. The upgrade will “migrate” the CBS to a new platform.
The system upgrade will start at 3 am on July 13 and conclude at 4:30 pm on the same day, spanning 13.5 hours. HDFC Bank said customers will in this period experience “temporary limitations” in accessing certain services, while critical services will remain available with some restrictions.
UPI services will be unavailable during two specific time slots: from 3 am to 3:45 am and from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Net and mobile banking services will be inaccessible throughout the entire upgrade period. Additionally, all fund transfer modes, including IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers, and branch transfers, will also be unavailable during the upgrade.
To minimise disruption, HDFC Bank advised customers to withdraw sufficient funds before 7.30 pm on July 12, Friday, and to plan all fund transfers in advance. The bank has also scheduled the upgrade during a bank holiday to reduce inconvenience to customers.
