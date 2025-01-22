Business Standard

Here is how you can de-link wrong EPF member ID with UAN online

Here is how you can de-link wrong EPF member ID with UAN online

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will allow members to delink any ID erroneously associated with their Universal Account Numbers (UAN), which is assigned by the organisation to all elig

Ayush Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will allow members to delink any ID erroneously associated with their Universal Account Numbers (UAN), which is assigned by the organisation to all eligible salaried employees.
 
The UAN, a 12-digit number, serves as a unique identifier that consolidates multiple member IDs under one umbrella, allowing EPFO members to manage their provident fund accounts. Issues arise when employees are assigned multiple UANs or when incorrect member IDs are linked, leading to confusion and difficulties in accessing funds.
 
“In order to empower the members to delink any erroneous Member Id in their UAN which had been linked without their knowledge, it has been decided to provide a facility to the members to De-Link such wrongly linked MIDs from their UAN,” EPFO said in a circular issued on January 17, 2025.
 

EPF members intending to proceed with the delinking of an incorrectly linked member ID must ensure that their Aadhaar-linked mobile number is active and accessible. It is crucial to verify all details before starting the delinking process to prevent any mistakes. In case of repeated issues or errors, members are advised to reach out to support for assistance.
 
How EPF members can delink their wrongly linked member IDs
 
Visit https://unifiedportalmem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.
 
Enter your UAN, password, and captcha, then click Sign In.
 
After logging in, go to the view menu.
 
Select service history from the sub-menu to view all your service records.
 
Find the wrongly linked Member ID in the service history list.
 
Click the Delink button next to the relevant record.
 
A confirmation alert will appear. Click OK to proceed.
 
On the next page, choose the reason for delinking.
 
Check the two consent boxes and click Get OTP.
 
An OTP will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
 
Enter the OTP and click Submit.
 
If you don’t receive the OTP within 2 minutes, click Resend.
 
Upon successful OTP verification, the Member ID will be delinked.
 
A ‘success’ message will appear, and the delinked ID will no longer be visible in your service history.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

