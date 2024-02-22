Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Here's how you can put your personality on the wall using wallpapers

Your personal taste and style preferences play a significant role in deciding how to dress up your wall

Coordonne available at Dialogues by Nirmals
Premium

Coordonne available at Dialogues by Nirmals

Namrata Kohli Mumbai
11 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Wallpaper is an imprint of your personality on the wall, capturing your style and creating a vibe you want to make at your home. Be it colourful or neutral, patterned or abstract, textured or flat, geometric or floral, there are a million ways to add your signature to any space with a wallpaper.

"Wallpaper is art by the metre. The idea is to democratize art as we feel that Art should be affordable and available," says Raseel Gujral Ansal, who recently showcased her latest Wallpaper collection, titled "Salt and Indigo", portrayed the savage history and politics of the pre-independence era, at

Also Read

Google Messages gets wallpapers to distinguish RCS chats from SMS: Report

Financial planning for 2024, farmhouse luxury: Top personal finance stories

Diverse portfolio funds and beach holidays: Top personal finance stories

Act of 2 Chinese workers puts them in same league as Genghis Khan, Manchus

Apple iOS 17.3 brings 'Stolen Device Protection' feature to iPhone: Details

Why ICICI Prudential has launched a Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index fund

Rs 1.8 cr passed through mule accounts: How you are being duped by this scam

KYC compliance: Time consuming, repetitive but critical for your safety

V Bazaar CMD's wife buys 10,000 sq ft DLF flat in Gurgaon for Rs 95 crore

Japan has a new 6-month digital nomad visa but Indians don't stand to gain

Topics : Personal Finance Home interiors home decor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon