Recent floods have destroyed homes in several states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Here is a guide for home insurance policyholders on making a claim for flood-related damage.

Initial steps

Evacuate if required and switch off electricity to prevent hazards. “Call the insurer’s toll-free number or use their app or website. Early notification helps to avoid disputes,” says Arun Ramamurthy, author of Unlock the Power of Your Credit Score.

Record the claim reference number and take clear photographs and videos of damaged areas, assets, and water levels.

“To submit your insurance claim, include old pictures of the house