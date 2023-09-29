How to start a side business? 5 side business ideas to earn more money

Side income is not only important nowadays, it has become a need. Inflation is soaring at a very rapid pace, and meeting day-to-day expenses has become a challenging task.

If you are planning to begin your side income and want to grow it into a full-time gig you need to supplement your income of passion in your free time. The way inflation is growing it has become very important to have a side income. It is also considered to be one of the best sources to meet daily expenses.

5 side income ideas

Here are the 5 side-income sources:

Start a photography business

If you have a passion for photography, you should promote your photography services in your local area and earn a few hundred dollars per photoshoot. You can increase your side income by selling your photos and videos. You can even post your images on the online platform, and you will get a commission when someone downloads or sells your photos.

Start your clothing line

The clothing industry is a flourishing business and spends e-commerce every year. Get a slice of that spend by using a print-on-demand model. You don't need to invest a huge sum in this business. When you receive an order through the online store, print-on-demand supplier and deliver the product to the customers. You don't need to hold inventory for yourself.

Become event planner

People nowadays are quite celebrate even small occasions, and everyone needs a planner. Event planning is a flourishing business, and it is one of the best ways to earn side income. Whether it is a birthday, marriage, anniversary, or any other occasion, people need a planner, hence you can start an event planning business.

Participate in the gig economy

The gig economy is growing significantly, and the perfect way to earn extra money is you become part of the gig economy. Start your Uber or Lyft driver, deliver food via Uber Eats, GrubHub, etc. You can set your hourly rates and start working as per your availability. One can easily become part of the gig economy.



Offer Freelancing services

If you are good at any skills you can give freelancing services to those who need it. Your freelancing service could be of any type, like writing, editing, website designing or development or any other service which you are good at. You can decide the price of your work as you want, like if you want to charge per hour, you can do that or if you want to charge per hour, you are free to do that as well.