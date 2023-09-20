Top 10 business ideas under 20 lakhs, check the complete list here

Inflation is rising significantly every year, and meeting daily needs has become a challenge for many people today. It has become very important to either have a different source of income or have your own successful business. However, starting a business is never easy, and it needs a lot of passion, hard work and money to become successful.

The time has changed a lot, and nowadays, a person doesn't require huge capital to start a business, even in this internet era, there are hundreds of business ideas that one can start with a low capital. This article aims to share with you the top 10 business ideas under 20 lakhs.

Top 10 business ideas under 20 lakhs

Fast Food Restaurant

If you are confused about what business to start, then starting a fast-food restaurant can be your best decision. You can start this business with less than Rs 20 lakh rupees in India, and the chances of its success are way higher. People are hungry for some delectable and healthy food, and there couldn't be a better place than a restaurant that offers a variety of options to eat. The demand for fast food has significantly gone up, so this could be the best business to invest in.

Pet Grooming Business

People love their pets, they are willing to spend money to keep their beloved pet animals. In recent years, there has been a significant hike in the number of pet parents as having a pet has become a hobby or more than that a style symbol. People prefer professional groomers as they believe professionals can keep an eye on the health of their pets which often goes unnoticed. Hence, investing in a pet grooming business could be a great idea.

Digital Marketing Agency

As everything is digital now more and more businesses are looking for ways to strengthen their online presence and want to dip their toes into the online world. This could be perfectly executed by a digital marketing agency which can do wonders in order to make your business viral on social media in just a short period of time. You can start a digital marketing agency by hiring some experts in this niche. This could be the best business idea under 20 lakhs as all you have to do is invest in a good and experienced team, devices like computers and other things and a decent place to set up your office.

Mobile Shop

Imagine a day without a mobile, sounds tough, right? Mobile has become an integral part of our lives as it is a great source of information and entertainment which you can have with just a single click. When a mobile phone gets damaged, it wouldn't take people longer to either repair the damaged phone or buy a new one. Hence, opening a mobile shop can be the best business to invest in. People are always ready to buy a mobile phone, hence it is certainly the best business idea to start with less than Rs 10 lakh.

Footwear Manufacturing Business

Footwear or shoes are an indispensable part of our life. Footwear has plenty of uses that you can use for different purposes like attending a party, office wear and many other businesses. The demand for footwear is never ending and it is required for people of all ages. This can be the best business idea under Rs 20 lakh to start and wouldn't take longer to make it a profitable business.

Bakery

Another business idea that you can begin with an investment of less than Rs 20 lakh is opening a bakery shop. The demand for home-baked goods is rising. If you have the passion to develop quality products for every occasion, you can make a huge profit out of it. People want different quality baked products for different occasions. The market potential for a bakery shop is quite high, and it is one of the best investments in high profit-making businesses under Rs 20 lakh.

Car Rental Business

There are plenty of success stories available over the internet where a person started with a car rental business and became successful in a year or so. This is one of the simplest business ideas under 20 lakh where all you need is a vehicle that you can rent. Before setting up your business, make sure you have fulfilled the permission or permit required to start your car rental business. If there is no car rental service available in your locality, then this business is for you.

Beauty Salon

The beauty industry in India has grown significantly over the last few decades. This has been utilised equally by both males and females of all ages. Different factors play critical roles in the success of a beauty salon, like urbanisation, rising income, and a rise in the working population. Opening a beauty salon can give you massive returns over a period of the year, and you can begin this business with a capital of less than Rs 20 lakh.

Daycare Centre

A daycare centre will take care of your children when you are at work or unavailable due to any other reason. Daycare service will only be available on schedule time and this service also includes food and other structured activities for your child. A daycare service is different from a babysitting business, and here you need a licence from the state to run a daycare business. One can start the daycare business with an investment of less than Rs 20 lakhs.

Travel Agency

If you are someone who loves to travel, then there is a scope to convert your passion into a profitable business. The travelling business is huge, and people love to travel not just in India but across the world. So there couldn't be a better business idea than starting your travel business and if you can manage things in the right manner here, you can make it a highly successful business. One can start this profitable business with an investment of less than Rs 20 lakhs.