Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 12:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / I-T Bill, 2025: File tax return by due date to be eligible for refund

I-T Bill, 2025: File tax return by due date to be eligible for refund

Deductions related to salary, including standard deduction and leave encashment, are now grouped under a single clause

INCOME TAX
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 12:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has introduced a new Income-Tax (I-T) Bill in Parliament, to replace the I-T Act, 1961. While this is largely a positive development for individual taxpayers, they need to be watchful on a few counts.
 
Better organised, simplified 
For salaried taxpayers, navigating the I-T Bill (or Act, once passed) will be simpler. “All provisions pertaining to salary have been consolidated under clauses 15 to 19. Taxpayers do not have to refer to separate chapters for filing their return of income,” says Vivek Jalan, partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP.
 
Deductions related to salary, including standard deduction and leave encashment,
Topics : Income tax ITR filing IT act Guide to Personal Finance Personal Finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon