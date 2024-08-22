I-T department processes nearly 4 Cr ITRs in 15 days : How to check return

The Income Tax Department has processed close to 4 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the Assessment Year 2024-25 in 15 days, according to Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra.

Speaking at the 165th Income Tax Day celebration, Malhotra revealed that out of the 7.28 crore ITRs filed by the July 31, 2024 deadline, approximately 4.98 crore have already been processed. Notably, 3.92 crore of these returns were handled in less than 15 days.

"We have made strides in digitisation...About 4 crore returns were processed within 15 days..,"” Malhotra said

The Revenue Secretary also shared figures regarding the growth of direct tax revenues over the past decade. Collections have surged from Rs 5.59 lakh crore to Rs 20 lakh crore, marking a significant increase in the country's tax base. Furthermore, the tax-to-GDP ratio has seen a modest but important rise from 5.6 per cent to 6 per cent during this period.

Experts suggest, as the tax department continues to leverage technology and streamline its processes, taxpayers can look forward to a more seamless and responsive income tax filing experience in the coming years.

How to check ITR refund



The income tax refund process can be tracked online through two primary platforms: National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) website and the official Income Tax Department portal.

Checking refund status from the income tax e-filing portal

Go to the official income tax e-filing website.

Log in with your PAN details.

Once logged in, locate and click on the ‘My Account’ section.

Click on the “Refund/Demand Status” button.

You will see the status of your income tax refund, including details such as the assessment year, current status, reasons for any refund failures, and mode of payment.

Checking refund status from the NSDL website

Visit the NSDL TIN website.

Log in with your PAN details.

Choose the assessment year for which you want to check the refund status from the dropdown menu.

Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

After entering the captcha, click the ‘Submit’ button.

A message will appear on your screen, indicating the status of your ITR refund.

Click 'Proceed' to view your refund status.