The Income Tax (I-T) Department has warned taxpayers against fraudsters targeting individuals who have filed their Income Tax Returns (ITR) or are due for a tax refund. Criminals posing as I-T department officials are making fake phone calls, sending text messages, and phishing emails claiming the recipient is eligible for a tax refund.

"Don't trust unsolicited calls! The Income Tax Department will not call you to make immediate payment," said the department on its website. The department said it does not send emails or messages mentioning refund amounts. Refund details are always provided in the ITR acknowledgment attachment. Additionally, the department said it never asks for sensitive personal information, such as PIN numbers, passwords, or credit card details, through email or text message.

Some common form of scams used by scammers

Fake calls: Fraudsters pretending to be -T department call up taxpayers and pressure them to make urgent payments to avoid penalties. The department said it never contacts taxpayers via phone for immediate payments.

Phishing messages: Scammers send messages claiming the recipient's ITR has been approved and they are eligible for a refund, often of a specific amount. The message includes a link to ‘verify’ account details, which is actually a scam to steal sensitive information.

Fake pop-ups and emails: Scammers create fake pop-up windows and emails impersonating the I-T department and requesting personal and financial information like bank account details, credit card info, etc.

“The Income Tax Department will send the refund amount through electronic mode (direct credit to the account) or through a ‘Refund Cheque’. You must enter the correct bank account number and IFSC code with complete address details, including the PIN code, at the time of filing your return to receive refunds. Refunds sent through cheques are dispatched to the address mentioned in the ITR through speed post,” said Manikandan S, tax expert at Cleartax.

How to stay away from fraud

Verify any communication from the IT department through official channels only.

Never click on links or share sensitive information like account details, passwords, etc. in response to unsolicited messages.

Report any suspicious messages to the Income Tax Department and your local cybercrime authorities.

Use antivirus software, firewalls, and keep them updated to avoid malware infections.