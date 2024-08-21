Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / News / Income tax dept processed about 40 mn ITRs for AY 2024-25 in 15 days

Income tax dept processed about 40 mn ITRs for AY 2024-25 in 15 days

About 4.98 crore ITRs (income tax returns) have already been processed by the tax department, and intimations sent to taxpayers. Of this, 3.92 crore ITRs were processed in less than 15 days

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra

Revenue Secretary, Sanjay Malhotra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the income tax department has processed close to 4 crore ITRs for AY 2024-25 in 15 days.
Over 7.28 crore income tax returns for Assessment Year 2024-25 were filed till July 31, 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
About 4.98 crore ITRs (income tax returns) have already been processed by the tax department, and intimations sent to taxpayers. Of this, 3.92 crore ITRs were processed in less than 15 days.
"We have made strides in digitisation...About 4 crore returns were processed within 15 days..," Malhotra said at the 165th Income Tax Day celebration.
Malhotra said that in the last decade, the direct tax revenues have increased from Rs 5.59 lakh crore to Rs 20 lakh crore. Also, the tax-to-GDP ratio has increased to 6 per cent from 5.6 per cent over this period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

income tax

Who needs an income tax clearance to travel overseas? CBDT clarifies

Adhaar, UIDAI

Finance ministry exempts UIDAI from payment of income tax for 5 yrs

income tax

Exaggerated, bogus claims to get refunds punishable offence, warns I-T dept

Premiumtax taxation

Open and shut case: New income-tax rules offer one-step resolution

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Sitharaman, Budget

Open to feedback on tax changes but... read FinMin latest remark on Budget

Topics : Income tax ITR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon