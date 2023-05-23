close

I-T dept enables filing of income tax returns 1, 4 at e-filing portal

The Income Tax department has enabled online filing of income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 4, filed by individuals, professionals and small businesses, for 2022-23 fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Income Tax department has enabled online filing of income tax returns (ITRs) 1 and 4, filed by individuals, professionals and small businesses, for 2022-23 fiscal.

In a tweet, the income tax department said, the software/utilities for preparing other ITRs/ Forms will be enabled shortly.

"ITR 1 and 4 for A.Y. 2023-24 are enabled for filing in online mode at e-filing portal," the department said in reply to a tweet by an individual.

The last date for filing Income Tax returns for fiscal 2022-23 for people who do not need to get their accounts audited is July 31.

ITR-1 is filed by individuals, including salaried class and senior citizens.

ITR-2 is filed by businesses and professionals who have opted for presumptive taxation and those individuals whose annual income doesn't exceed Rs 50 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 23 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

