close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

What is RBI's 'Clean Note Policy', why are notes being withdrawn under it

The Central Bank introduced Rs 2,000 note in 2016 but stopped printing fresh notes by 2019. Now, under the 'Clean Note Policy', the note has been completely withdrawn. Here's all you should know about

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA

3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 4:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to withdraw the Rs 2,000 note after only seven years of circulation under the ‘Clean Note Policy’. While existing notes will continue to hold legal tender, here is all you need to know about RBI's Clean Note Policy and its impact on the notes in circulation in the country:
What is RBI's Clean Note Policy?

The goal of the RBI's Clean Note Policy is to provide citizens with high-quality currency notes and coins while removing worn-out notes from circulation, the Central Bank said in a statement.
The RBI has instructed banks to give the public only clean and good-quality notes, avoiding the recycling of worn-out notes received by them.

To achieve this, the apex bank has installed high-speed Currency Verification and Processing Systems (CVPS) machines at all its offices that deal with currency. These machines could process 50,000-60,000 notes per hour, and old notes were shredded and compacted.
This policy was first announced in 1999. During his tenure as the deputy governor of RBI, Vepa Kamesam worked to update the technology in banks. Under his guidance,the public was encouraged not to write on currency notes, while banks were instructed to offer unrestricted exchange services for soiled and damaged notes.

Also Read

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Have realistic expectations from your investmentsa

Fractional ownership platforms make commercial real estate accessible

Overseas debit, credit card payments up to Rs 7 lakh a yr out of LRS: Govt

A snapshot of car loan interest rates offered by various firms with details

Fund pick: HDFC TaxSaver Fund


According to the Reserve Bank's instructions, even non-customers had to be provided with good-quality notes and coins in exchange for worn-out and damaged ones at the currency chest branches of banks.
In October 2018, the new clean note policy was introduced in order to make digital payments more secure.

How does the Rs 2,000 note fall under this policy?
The new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes were introduced in November 2016 under Section 24 (1) of the RBI Act of 1934. By 2018-19, the central bank had already printed new Rs 2,000 notes.

The RBI had already stopped printing new notes in 2018-19, less than three years after its introduction.
Last week, RBI said that the value of Rs 2,000 notes in circulation has nearly halved from Rs 6.73 trillion in 2018 to Rs 3.62 trillion as on March 31, 2023.

According to data available on RBI's website, the share of these notes fell from 2.4 per cent in 2020 to 1.6 per cent in 2022.
The rationale behind RBI's announcement is that these notes were introduced to rapidly exchange cash during demonetisation and now there is ample supply of smaller denominations to meet the currency requirements of the country.

Furthermore, there are now enough stocks of banknotes in other denominations that meet the currency requirements of the country and the banknotes are not commonly used for daily transactions.
What happens now?

The RBI asked the public to stop using the Rs 2,000 rupee notes on Friday. People have been told to either deposit or exchange their notes for lower denominations. Up to Rs 20,000 can be deposited/exchanged at a time.
On Monday, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that the central bank expects all Rs 2,000 notes in circulation to return to RBI by the end of September. Further decision will be taken on the basis of the number of notes that are returned. 

A similar step was taken in 2013-14 when RBI had withdrawn all notes issued prior to 2005. The decision was made to counteract the insurgence of counterfeit notes in circulation. 

 
Topics : BS Web Reports RBI Policy currency notes

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:43 PM IST

Latest News

View More

What is RBI's 'Clean Note Policy', why are notes being withdrawn under it

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
3 min read

Paytm Money launches bond Investing on platform for retail investors

Paytm Logo
2 min read

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn: How important was the note for the Indian economy?

Rs 2,000
3 min read

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
1 min read

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Provide adequate infra at branches for Rs 2,000 note exchange: RBI to banks

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Paytm Money launches bond Investing on platform for retail investors

Paytm Logo
2 min read
Premium

Have realistic expectations from your investmentsa

Even as billions of dollars diverts toward firms scoring higher on environmental, the funding costs for bad actors has hardly budged
4 min read

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind smaller counterparts

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

RBI asks banks to keep daily data on exchange, deposit of Rs 2,000 notes

War on money laundering: Cash deals exceeding Rs 500,000 to come under PMLA
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon