Business Standard
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ICICI Bank credit card rules change from Nov 15 on lounge access, spends

ICICI Bank credit card rules change from Nov 15 on lounge access, spends

The bank has however reduced the spend threshold for annual fee from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for 'Emeralde' and 'Emeralde Private' credit cards

ICICI Bank

Photo: Bloomberg

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank has announced several changes to its credit card terms, effective November 15. They include changes to reward points, transaction fees, and benefits for different card categories. This announcement marks the second revision to ICICI's credit card offerings this year.

Key changes to credit card terms

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Increased spending requirement for airport lounge access

Cardholders will have to now spend ~75,000 in the preceding calendar quarter to qualify for complimentary airport lounge access, up from ~35,000.

Caps on rewards for utility and insurance payments

You will keep earning reward points on utility spends up to ~80,000 and insurance spends up to ~80,000 at the current earn rate.
 

You will keep earning reward points on utility spends up to ~40,000 and insurance spends up to ~40,000 at the current earn rate.

More From This Section

Buoyed by robust buying from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), Indian equity benchmarks soared to new heights on both intraday and closing levels on Friday. Strong foreign inflows also bolstered the rupee, which reached a two-month high against the

What should your equity, fixed income portfolio look like? Motilal answers

The Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway | Photo: PTI

Flats for Rs 3.5 cr: 340 homes sold out on Dwarka Expressway for Rs 825 cr

mutual funds, investors

Index funds beat sectoral: 27 new schemes collect over Rs 14,000 cr in Sep

Pension, Senior Citizen, Elder, Family, Happy Family

Pensioners aged 80 & above can submit annual life certificate in October

Senior Citizen Health Insurance

New health cover for senior citizens: Is Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY enough?


Caps on rewards for grocery spending

Spending on groceries and in departmental stores will now have a limit for earning reward points.

Premium credit cardholders, such as those with ICICI Bank Rubyx Visa, Sapphiro Visa, Emeralde Visa, and others, can earn rewards on grocery purchases up to ~40,000 per month. For all other cardholders, the limit is set at ~20,000 per month.

Revised fuel surcharge waiver policy

The bank will waive fuel surcharges on transactions of up to ~50,000 per month across its entire credit card range. However, for the exclusive Emeralde Mastercard Metal Credit Card, this waiver limit extends to transactions up to ~1 lakh per month.

Spend threshold for annual fee reduction to 10 lakh

The spend threshold for annual fee reversal on the Emeralde card has been reduced from ~ 15 lakh to ~10 lakh per annum.

Exclusions from spending thresholds

Payments made towards rent, government transactions, and education will no longer count towards annual fee waivers and milestone benefits.

Charges for supplementary cardholders

An annual fee of ~199 will be charged for supplementary cardholders starting from the card's anniversary month.

If school or college fees are paid using ICICI credit cards through third-party payment apps such as CRED, Paytm, Cheque, or MobiKwik, a 1 per cent transaction fee will apply. To avoid this fee, you can make payments directly via the school/college website or through a POS machine.

SBI Card has also recently announced an increase in fees for specific credit card transactions, including changes to the fee structure for utility bill payments and finance charges. Effective November 1, 2024, finance charges on unsecured SBI Credit Cards will rise to 3.75 per cent per month, with the exception of Shaurya and Defense cards.

Additionally, starting December 1, 2024, a 1 per cent fee will be imposed on utility bill payments that exceed ~50,000 within a billing cycle. Note that the implementation dates for these changes vary.

HDFC Bank has revised its loyalty program for select credit cards, while IDFC FIRST has introduced significant changes to its credit card payment terms, including adjustments to the minimum amount due (MAD) and payment due dates. These updated regulations will come into effect on September 1, 2024.

Also Read

PremiumRs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 500 Rs

Rupee set to hold ground against greenback till Dec: Business Standard Poll

ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities slides over 3% as NCLT approves delisting plans; details

UPI

ICICI Bank, PhonePe partner to provide credit line on UPI for customers

ICICI BANK

Pivot points to track on 5 private, PSU bank stocks ahead of RBI policy

Credit Card, Shopping

Unlimited rewards: ICICI Bank, MakeMakeMyTrip launch premium credit card

Topics : ICICI Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon