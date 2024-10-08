Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / ICICI Bank, PhonePe partner to provide credit line on UPI for customers

ICICI Bank, PhonePe partner to provide credit line on UPI for customers

PhonePe's market share on UPI is pegged at 49 per cent, with the second-largest player Google Pay processing about 38 per cent of the total transaction volumes in the country

UPI

UPI(Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICICI Bank and PhonePe on Tuesday entered a partnership to offer a credit line on UPI to customers of the Bengaluru-based fintech major.

Pre-approved customers on the PhonePe app can avail of a short-term credit line from ICICI Bank up to Rs 2 lakh with a repayment period of 45 days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The partnership between the bank and PhonePe, which is the largest player on Unified Payments Interface (UPI), comes at a time when the platform records transactions worth approximately Rs 200 crore every month.

PhonePe’s market share on UPI is pegged at 49 per cent, with the second-largest player Google Pay processing about 38 per cent of the total transaction volumes in the country.
 

“Credit line on UPI is yet another innovative product offering that will unlock and revolutionise access to and use of credit in the country. At PhonePe, we are focused on maximising the reach and availability of this product, and this partnership with ICICI Bank is a key milestone in that journey,” said Deep Agrawal, head of payments, PhonePe.

This is the company’s first partnership with any lender to offer the service.

More From This Section

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Spectrum payment: VIL in discussion with DoT for waiver of bank guarantee

BYD

BYD India to watch hybrid sales growth before deciding on plug-in launch

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air denies operational disruptions from Boeing 737 advisories

Spicejet

Grounded planes will be back in service within 24 months: SpiceJet to DGCA

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy

GIC considering possible sale of 50% stake in Greenko Energy: Report


“At the anvil of the festive season, the pre-approved customers of ICICI Bank can activate the credit line instantly to make payments for their festive shopping needs on PhonePe. Aimed at providing seamless digital credit, this offering is likely to play an important role in the personal banking experience of our customers,” said Niraj Tralshawala, product head - payment solutions, ICICI Bank.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) launched the ‘credit line on UPI’ service last year. It offers low-ticket, high-volume retail loans to individuals and businesses.

Apart from ICICI Bank, lenders such as Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and State Bank of India (SBI) have gone live with this facility.

Among the apps, Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), Google Pay, Paytm, PayZapp, Navi, and Tata Neu are live on this product offering.

Also Read

ICICI BANK

Pivot points to track on 5 private, PSU bank stocks ahead of RBI policy

Credit Card, Shopping

Unlimited rewards: ICICI Bank, MakeMakeMyTrip launch premium credit card

ICICI Bank plans IPO of broking arm

Spend Rs 10,000 first: ICICI Bank updates debit card lounge access rule

ICICI Bank

Inox Wind secures Rs 2,200 cr financing deal with ICICI Bank-led consortium

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

FIIs up long bets in Nifty, long-short ratio hops to 3:1; retail add shorts

Topics : ICICI Bank PhonePe UPI transactions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon