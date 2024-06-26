ICICI Bank introduces 'SmartLock': Know to how to use it on iMobile Pay

ICICI Bank has introduced 'SmartLock', a feature that allows customers to instantly lock or unlock various banking services without contacting a helpline. SmartLock is available on the bank's iMobile Pay app and it is the first of its kind in India, according to the company. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp How it works

SmartLock enables customers to take control of their account security by disabling or enabling access to internet banking, UPI payments (including payments from other UPI apps linked to the Bank account), and credit and debit cards with a simple click. Customers can even lock the entire iMobile Pay app if needed.



The feature can also be used to deactivate a particular online service of ICICI Bank. SmartLock allows scheduled standing instructions and E-mandates to go through, even when a banking service is locked by the customer.

“Safety of our customers’ accounts is of utmost importance to us. The launch of SmartLock is yet another effort of the bank to strengthen the safety and security of the customer’s accounts and safeguard their interest. This do-it-yourself (DIY) feature provides customers the convenience of enhanced security for banking services in their own hands, in one place,” said Sidharatha Mishra, head – digital channels and partnerships, ICICI Bank.



Steps to use SmartLock:



Log in to iMobile Pay app

Click on ‘SmartLock’ feature on the bottom right corner of the home screen Click on the key banking services that you wish to lock/unlock

Swipe to confirm