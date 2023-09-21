close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

IDBI Bank extends festive offer on special FD scheme, get 7.7% interest

It has extended these special fixed deposit deadlines to October 31 from the earlier September 30 deadline.

Health Ministry sends high-level team to UP for dengue management

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 8:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IDBI Bank on Wednesday extended the festive offer on its popular "Amrit Mahotsav Fixed Deposit" schemes. Under this limited-time promotion, the 444 days FD option offers a lucrative peak rate of 7.75% p.a.  Besides this, the 375-day option attracts a rate up to 7.60% p.a. 

It has extended these special fixed deposit deadlines to October 31 from the earlier September 30 deadline.
 
Further, the Bank has made its rates attractive in the maturity slab of  '271 days to less than 1 year' by 50 basis points (bps), offering a peak rate of 6.75% per annum.

Under the Suvidha Tax Saving Fixed Deposits for five years, the interest rate being offered is 6.5 percent, while senior citizens get 7 per cent.

Also Read

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Chart: Corporate fixed deposits offered by various companies

IDBI Bank gains 10% as report says RBI has begun bid evaluation process

Why spate of bank deposit rate hikes could be a thing of the past

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Equity market dip, Federal Reserve signaling peak rate to boost gold

Top 10 business ideas under 20 lakhs, check the complete list here

Make UPI payments through a phone call with this HDFC Bank feature

Got a tax notice for claiming higher deduction in ITR? Here is what to do

Why you should ditch the ULIP for a Term Insurance plus equity mutual fund

Topics : IDBI Bank FD rates

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 8:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon