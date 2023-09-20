Make UPI payments through a phone call with this HDFC Bank feature

Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Wednesday launched three innovative digital payments products on Unified Payments Interface ( UPI) which will allow its customers and merchants to engage in seamless transactions.

First, UPI 123Pay makes it possible for anyone in India, regardless of their phone type, to effortlessly make payments using a simple phone call, without requiring internet connectivity or a smartphone.

Customers can effortlessly book and pay for any service through an interactive voice response system (IVR). For example, HDFC Bank has empowered Indane Gas customer regardless of their phone type, to effortlessly book and pay for their gas cylinders using a simple phone call, without requiring internet connectivity or a smartphone.

Secondly, UPI Plug-In Service aims to provide a seamless and frictionless payment experience, eliminating the need for customers to switch between merchant and payment apps when paying on UPI. The move will make the customer experience smoother and faster transactions when making purchases from participating merchants.

Thirdly, AutoPay on QR allows seamless recurring payments through UPI QR and aims to transform various use cases, including OTT platforms, audio subscriptions, newsletters, and other digital subscription services.

Simplified subscriptions: Customers can easily subscribe to digital services for themselves, friends, and family.

Security: High-security standards ensure customer transactions are safe and protected

"These innovative products represent the future of digital paymentsm+," said Parag Rao, Country Head of Payment Business, Consumer Finance, Technology, and Digital Banking at HDFC Bank.